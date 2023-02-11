10 memorable moments from previous Brit Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10 memorable moments from previous Brit Awards

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 2:46 am
Mo Gilligan is hosting the Brit Awards 2023 (PA)
Mo Gilligan is hosting the Brit Awards 2023 (PA)

From pop stars squaring up to each other to political speeches, the Brit Awards ceremony has gripped the country for more than 40 years.

Ahead of 2023’s event on Saturday, here is a look at the most memorable moments from previous years:

1) Lewis Capaldi brings a bottle of Buckfast on stage

Brit Awards 2020 – Show – London
(PA)

While collecting his award for song of the year from Sir Tom Jones in 2020, the Scottish singer-songwriter brought a bottle of the caffeinated, alcoholic drink with him.

Clinging to his Brit trophy and Buckfast, originally made by monks at Buckfast Abbey in Devon, he used his speech to pay tribute to his late grandmother.

2) Stormzy’s Grenfell tribute

Brit Awards 2018 – Show – London
(PA)

After the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people died, Stormzy performed on stage at the 2018 Brits and took aim at then-prime minister Theresa May.

The grime star said: “Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we forgot about Grenfell?”

And he said of the Government: “You should do some jail time. You should pay some damages.”

3) Madonna takes a tumble

Brit Awards 2015 – Show – London
(PA)

The queen of pop took a dramatic fall down a set of stairs during her performance in 2015 after a cape she was wearing was pulled by a dancer.

She made a quick recovery to continue singing Living For Love.

4) Kate Moss represents David Bowie

Brit Awards 2014 – Show – London
(PA)

Two years before his death in 2016, Bowie’s supermodel friend was his stand-in to collect the best British male award.

Clad in the Kansai Yamamoto rabbit-print jumpsuit Bowie wore in 1972 as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust, Moss was dubbed by presenter Noel Gallagher as his “representative on Earth”.

5) James Corden cuts off Adele

Brit Awards 2012 – Show – London
(PA)

Adele was left fuming in 2012 when, under pressure from producers worried about the show overrunning, presenter Corden cut short her acceptance speech for British album of the year.

The British singer flipped a middle finger at the cameras, later saying it was aimed at “the suits at the Brit Awards”. She got an apology.

6) Brandon Block interrupts Ronnie Wood

Brit Awards Block
(PA)

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and actress Thora Birch were announcing Notting Hill as the winner of the best soundtrack award in 2000 when club DJ Brandon Block came on stage.

After speaking to Wood, believing he had won an award, a glass of water was thrown and he was escorted from the stage.

7) Liam Gallagher fails to thanks his brother for Oasis award

BRIT Awards 2010 – Show – London
(PA)

At the 2010 Brits, Liam made a surprise appearance to accept his award for best album of the past three decades – Oasis’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

He did not thank his brother and former bandmate, Noel, then gave away the gong and hurled the microphone into the audience, causing a 10-minute delay.

It was not his first Brits controversy. In 2000, Robbie Williams challenged him to a televised boxing match for £100,000.

8) Geri Halliwell makes a statement with her Union Jack dress

SALE Sotheby’s Geri dress filer
(PA)

One of the most memorable moments of ’90s pop culture took place at the Brits.

Ginger Spice performed in a dress emblazoned with the Union Jack, in 1997, alongside her Spice Girls band mates.

The look is often cited as one of the most famous of the decade.

9) Jarvis Cocker interrupts Michael Jackson

BRIT Awards 2007 – Show
(PA)

Pulp frontman Cocker stormed the stage in 1996 during Jackson’s performance of Earth Song and wiggled his behind.

He later said: “My actions were a form of protest at the way Michael Jackson sees himself as some kind of Christ-like figure with the power of healing.

“I just ran on the stage. I didn’t make any contact with anyone as far as I recall.”

10) The KLF shoot blanks into the audience

Opening the show in 1992, Acid house group The KLF fired blank rounds from a machine gun at spectators.

The band left the stage with the message “KLF have left the music industry” and later dumped a dead sheep at the official post-awards dinner with the message: “I died for ewe – bon appetit.”

