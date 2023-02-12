Rihanna’s musical and business success has been almost 20 years in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rihanna’s musical and business success has been almost 20 years in the making

By Press Association
February 12, 2023, 2:48 am
Rihanna's musical and business success has been almost 20 years in the making (Mike Stewart/AP)
Rihanna’s musical and business success has been almost 20 years in the making (Mike Stewart/AP)

From humble Barbadian beginnings to headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna has spent almost 20 years curating a vast and successful music and business empire.

Her title slot at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday marks the first time she has returned to the stage in many years, though the global pop star has been anything but idle since.

Her last studio album, Anti, in 2016, marked the beginning of an almost seven-year hiatus from music, which was broken last year with the release of her song Lift Me Up.

Graham Norton Show
The singer has spent almost 20 years curating a vast and successful music and business empire (So TV/PA)

The track, written for blockbuster Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has earned her multiple award nominations including the Oscar for best original song.

Outside of music Rihanna has built her own fashion and beauty lines, helping her to become Barbados’ first billionaire.

The singer first moved to the US in 2005 to pursue a career in music, signing with Jay-Z’s Def Jam Recording after catching the attention of the renowned rapper.

She previously said her roots in the Caribbean and family had taught her to “stay humble” while working in the industry.

“I often fear the pedestal that the world can put you on and I always want to feel my feet on the ground, that makes me feel safe,” she said.

Rihanna’s debut album, Music Of The Sun, reached number two in the UK charts, and was followed swiftly by A Girl Like Me in 2006.

She cemented her status as a pop superstar a year later with the release of her third album, Good Girl Gone Bad, which featured the hit tracks Don’t Stop The Music, Shut Up And Drive, and Umbrella.

But her performance at the 2009 Grammy Awards was cancelled amid rumours her then boyfriend, the R&B singer Chris Brown, had assaulted her.

A now-infamous picture was leaked to the US showbiz website TMZ, showing Rihanna with a visibly bruised and swollen face – and Brown was later convicted of the assault, receiving five years’ probation and a community service order.

The Graham Norton Show
Rihanna first moved to the US in 2005 to pursue a career in music (Yui Mok/PA)

Her first album after the assault, Rated R, marked a musical departure for the singer, moving away from her pop-heavy previous efforts.

Rihanna has since released four studio albums, the last of which was 2016’s Anti.

Despite the clamouring of fans, she did not return to the music scene until late last year with Lift Me Up.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler told the PA news agency that Rihanna had penned the song in tribute to the franchise’s late star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.

In June 2022 US business magazine Forbes estimated Rihanna’s wealth at 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion), largely thanks to her cosmetics business, Fenty Beauty.

The brand, which she launched in 2017 and is a part-owner of, is worth more than three billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Fenty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than 550 million dollars (£420 million) in revenue in 2020, Forbes said.

As well as her beauty brand, she is also behind a lingerie brand, Fenty X Savage – of which she owns a 30% stake – which raised a valuation of one billion dollars (£765 million) in February 2021.

Rihanna has previously spoken about the importance of being heavily involved with everything associated with her name.

“Whether it’s a makeup product, whether it’s Savage lingerie – whatever I do, I’m that annoying girl who’s going to talk about everything,” she said.

“I want to see the copy on the website. I wanted to name every lipstick that I made… I care about it and love it. I really do.”

Aside from her multitude of successful careers, Rihanna welcomed her first child – a boy – with partner Asap Rocky in May of last year.

