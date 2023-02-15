Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal new Valentine’s Day tattoos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revealed new tattoos as they celebrated their “commitment” to each other on Valentine’s Day.

The Hollywood power-couple revealed their custom designs in a post shared on the pop star’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

Lopez’s, located on her side, showed an infinity symbol with an arrow through it, while Affleck’s consists of two arrows with the initials J and B.

“Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Lopez captioned the post.

It comes after the singer paid tribute to her husband following the pair’s night out at the 65th Grammy Awards, saying she had had “the best time” – despite pictures from the night showing Affleck appearing to look bored.

Lopez posted a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple together.

The pair were married in July last year at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas, where they were joined by their children.

The singer announced her engagement to actor Affleck earlier in April, 18 years after they originally called off their wedding.

The Hollywood stars began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

The next year Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have 14-year-old twins Emme and Max together.