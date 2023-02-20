Ed Sheeran remembers Jamal Edwards on anniversary of death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Sheeran remembers Jamal Edwards on anniversary of death

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 5:43 pm
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ed Sheeran has said he has been listening to music Jamal Edwards loved as he remembered the DJ on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Music entrepreneur Edwards, who was made an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 last year at the age of 31.

In a post on Instagram Sheeran, 32, shared a photo of the pair with the caption: “Can’t believe it’s been a year.

“Miss you every day, currently drowning myself in rum listening to tunes you loved xx”

Edwards gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006 and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

He died from cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs, a coroner previously ruled at an inquest opening.

Joining Sheeran in remembering her son, TV presenter and singer Brenda Edwards thanked him “for continuing to inspire me daily and for helping me to get my dreams together”.

Brenda also shared her tribute on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing, interspersed with images of Edwards.

“Self Belief is my baby Jamal’s Mantra, this post is dedicated to my baby it’s been 1 year and yet it still feels like yesterday,” she wrote.

“I thank you for continuing to inspire me daily and for helping me to get my dreams together… this has been nearly two years in the making.”

Last month, Sheeran paid tribute to Edwards with a 64-bar freestyle as part of the return of SBTV series F64.

In the song, Sheeran spoke about the grief of losing his friend, rapping: “Yo Jam, this is a letter to you, it’s been a while but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth.

“Since we last spoke I’ve become a father-of-two trying to live life with a smile but that’s been harder to do.

“Because all I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won’t let me talk about you. We should have known that we’d be lost without you.”

Last month, Brenda revealed Sheeran had supported her and her daughter Tanisha in the aftermath of Edwards’ death, telling Good Morning Britain: “Going back to Ed, when Jamal passed he was literally at my house with me and Tanisha for a whole week just looking after us.

“There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t sorting out and doing if we needed anything, and everybody has been so so wonderful and so supportive.”

