More artists announced for Reading and Leeds festivals

British stars Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone and Yard Act have been added to the line-up for the 2023 Reading and Leeds festivals.

The three-day sister events taking place on August 25-27 will see Billie Eilish become the youngest solo artist to top the bill alongside The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Foals and Imagine Dragons, organisers previously said.

On Tuesday, a further 81 acts were confirmed to play including chart-topping pop star Webb, Brit Rising Star 2022 Humberstone and Leeds-based rock group Yard Act, who have risen through the ranks after their BBC Introducing Stage debut in 2021.

More than 80 acts have been added to the Reading and Leeds festival 2023 line-up (Reading and Leeds festival/PA)

There will also be sets from Brit-award nominated Rina Sawayama, Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks and British singer-songwriter Tom Odell, who famously covered John Lennon’s song Real Love for the 2014 John Lewis Christmas advert.

North London artist Bakar, who promises a genre-blending performance, and drill innovator Clavish will also perform at the festival alongside Reading rock band The Amazons who are appearing on home turf.

In a statement, The Amazons said: “For The Amazons, Reading and Leeds is the closest to home a band could ever get. Our roots with the festival go deep. We first came in ’06 as children, first played in 2010 as teenagers and worked our way up the stages until now, we reach the main stage.”

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will be making a return to the fields with their folk-rock rhymes, alongside indie rockers Sea Girls best known for their pop anthems and energetic live shows.

Dance music will feature with Sub Focus, Giant Rooks, Ethel Cain and The Last Dinner Party.

The festivals return to their usual venues: Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park in Leeds.