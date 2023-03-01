Eurovision tickets details to be announced on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision tickets details to be announced on Thursday

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:58 pm
Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision fans will find out how to get their hands on tickets on Thursday, it has been announced.

Speaking at an event for stakeholders in the city on Wednesday, managing director of Eurovision Martin Green said all information on how to get tickets would be revealed on Eurovisioncast on BBC Sounds, released at 8am on Thursday.

Mr Green, who said he had been “released from the bunker at Eurovision towers” to attend the event at Liverpool ACC, said there would be nine ticketed shows, including dress rehearsals and semi-finals.

But, he said no arena in the world could contain the “appetite for Eurovision” and those without tickets would be able to watch the final from home or in one of the city’s bars, clubs or restaurants.

Plans for a two-week cultural festival in the city in the lead up to the final on May 13 were announced on Wednesday, including an underwater sea disco with glitterball jellyfish.

EuroFest will see collaborations between artists in the UK and Ukraine, which won last year’s competition.

The commissions include The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier – described as an outdoor, underwater sea disco – which will make its way through the city and involve hundreds of performers, music and a huge glitterball jellyfish.

Mr Green: “These commissions perfectly sum up this year’s contest with music, storytelling and of course the best of British and Ukrainian culture at their heart.

“I cannot wait to see them all come to life this May, especially the glitterball jellyfish!”

The festival, inspired by the contest slogan United by Music, will see parties held simultaneously in Liverpool and Kyiv and streamed across the world for Rave Ukraine.

It will also include English National Opera does Eurovision, bringing two very different musical worlds together for an outdoor performance, and Izyum to Liverpool, which will see Liverpool Cathedral transformed into a train carriage replicating the journey from Ukraine to Poland, by artist Katya Buchatska.

Twenty other projects have been commissioned to run from May 1 to 14, with details still to be announced.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “The planned projects are joyful, hopeful, ambitious and moving – as you would expect from the unique circumstances in which we are hosting this event.

“Once again, Liverpool is using its incredible creative credentials to tell a story, and in doing so, engage a wide audience in a narrative that impacts us all.

“I am particularly proud that we are able to provide a platform for so many brilliant Ukrainian artists and musicians and that our local cultural sector has welcomed them with such warmth and spirit.

“I can’t wait until we can reveal all of the details so that everyone can start planning their EuroFest trip!”

Liverpool was selected to host Eurovision on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

