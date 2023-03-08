BBC set to reveal UK’s Eurovision entry on Zoe Ball radio show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

BBC set to reveal UK’s Eurovision entry on Zoe Ball radio show

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 6:12 pm
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage (BBC Eurovision/PA)
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage (BBC Eurovision/PA)

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest are expecting exciting news on Thursday morning, after the BBC confirmed the UK’s entry will be revealed on Radio 2.

The announcement, which was initially teased on air by Scott Mills, will be made by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show at 8.30am on March 9.

After it was confirmed on Twitter that the UK’s entry will soon be revealed, fans of the international song contest wasted no time speculating who might be the selected artist.

Possible suggestions from some Twitter users included Mimi Webb, Birdy and Rina Sawayama.

The reactions of Michelle Visage, Greg James, Clara Amfo and Rylan Clark to the currently secret song were also all filmed and posted to the official BBC Eurovision Twitter account.

Radio host and TV personality Visage said: “You kids are going to love this… This is strong.

“You are all going to freak out. I am so excited for the UK.”

While BBC Eurovision commentator Clark, who was filmed dancing along to the track in his headphones, said: “Oh my god. I love it.”

Last year saw Sam Ryder represent the UK, ultimately coming second in the competition after Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra were crowned the winners.

Essex-born Ryder, 33, rose to fame on TikTok after he began sharing videos of himself singing during lockdown.

His debut studio album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, hit number one on the official UK album charts when it was released last year.

Eurovision is set to take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Tickets for the live shows, which will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, went on sale on Tuesday.

While some fans celebrated after they were able to secure tickets, others commiserated after experiencing technical difficulties when trying to purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster website.

Eurovision is set to air on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.

The semi-final evening preview kicks off at 8pm on May 8, with the grand final live show bringing the contest to an end starting at 8pm on May 13.

