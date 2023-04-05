Contemporary stars to join musical greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Contemporary stars to join musical greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

By Press Association
Contemporary stars join musical greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival (Emilien Itim/PA)
Contemporary stars join musical greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival (Emilien Itim/PA)

Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X will join musical greats Bob Dylan and Lionel Richie on the line-up for this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival.

The 57th edition of the prestigious Swiss festival is set to feature musicians across all genres and generations.

Organisers say 2023’s “eclectic, free-flowing programme”, combining the music industry’s most prominent names and “legends in the making”, exemplifies what the festival is “all about”.

(Lionel Flusin/PA)

It will take place from June 30 to July 15 on the Lake Geneva shoreline, with performances across the festival’s two venues, the Auditorium Stravinski and Montreux Jazz Lab.

Grammy award-winning singer Smith will perform at the Auditorium Stravinski for the first time, eight years after their performance at the Jazz Lab.

“This festival reminds me why I love music so much,” they said.

“If you haven’t been to Montreux for the festival, please go. It will change your life.”

Smith is scheduled to take the stage as the opening act in the Auditorium Stravinski on July 6.

Their performance at the venue follows that of fellow contemporary pop star Lil Nas X, who shot to fame following his viral hit song Old Town Road in 2019, on July 5.

US superstar Dylan will return to the stage at the festival for the first time in 10 years, to present his latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways, which has already achieved critical acclaim.

British Summer Time festival – London
Veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will return to the festival for the first time in 10 years (PA)

The veteran singer-songwriter’s show will take place on July 1 – the second day of the festival.

Other big names set to perform at the Auditorium Stravinski include Billy Idol, Iggy Pop and Janelle Monae.

Multiple Grammy award-winner Jon Batiste will also perform on July 9, which is set to be his only European show this summer.

Throughout the festival, performances by Lionel Richie, Simply Red and Seal, will bring together three decades of hit-makers at the crossroads of soul and pop at the venue.

Elsewhere, the Montreux Jazz Lab will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a similarly star-studded line-up.

The venue has a longstanding history of hosting the brightest talents before they achieve global success, having previously seen performances from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar and Rag‘n’Bone Man in the early stages of their careers.

This year British talent will feature heavily once again, with Bristol-based punk rockers Idles taking to the stage alongside award-winning duo Wet Leg on July 10.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Wet Leg will perform at the festival on July 10 (PA)

Maisie Peters, Loyle Carner and Welsh electronic duo Overmono are also scheduled to perform.

The Montreux Jazz Festival’s special relationship with South American music is well represented in the 2023 programme, with performances by two generations of artists.

Columbia’s newest superstar Maluma and Gilberto Gil, the first Brazilian artist to have graced the Montreux stage in 1978, will perform on July 11 and July 7 respectively.

For the festival’s closing night, DJ, composer and producer Mark Ronson will curate and create a unique collaborative concert, at the invitation of Audemars Piguet and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

The show will see the renowned musician bring together on stage artists from his artistic family, including special guests Yebba and Lucky Daye.

Tickets for the 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival are due to go on sale from April 6 at 11am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks