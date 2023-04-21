Metallica ‘very grateful’ to have first UK number one in 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metallica ‘very grateful’ to have first UK number one in 15 years

By Press Association
Metallica attain first number one album in 15 years with 72 Seasons. (Official Charts)
Metallica attain first number one album in 15 years with 72 Seasons. (Official Charts)

Metallica are “very grateful” to have their first UK number one in 15 years with the album 72 Seasons.

The American heavy metal rock group – which features James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo in the line-up – have secured a fourth top record, the Official Charts Company has said.

Previously, the band enjoyed number ones with 1991’s Metallica, 1996 release Load and 2008 record Death Magnetic.

Hetfield told Official Charts: “Number 1 in the UK? Spectacular. We’re grateful.

“Thank you, UK…can’t wait to see you.”

The band also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and had the week’s most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops ahead of playing at the Download Festival in Donington Park in June.

Elsewhere, the album chart featured records released in previous years including Canadian singer The Weeknd’s 2021 greatest hits collection The Highlights at number two.

American superstar Taylor Swift’s 2022 release Midnights also landed at number three as she continues her The Eras Tour in the US.

Lewis Capaldi’s 2019 record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent comes in at number four after the release earlier this month of his Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

American singer SZA’s second album SOS, released in December, has also continued to be a feature of the charts, taking the fifth spot.

In the singles charts, Capaldi’s song Wish You The Best has debuted at number one and given the Scottish singer-songwriter a fifth top-charting hit.

The 26-year-old said: “Call me Booker T because I’m now a five time… UK Number 1-having artist.

“Thank you to all of those who bought the song, streamed the song, Wish You The Best. To all my enemies, I hope you perish in the flames.”

Following his hits Someone You Loved, Before You Go, Forget Me and Pointless, Capaldi now has the same amount of number ones as David Bowie and Beyonce.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Lewis Capaldi’s song Wish You The Best has debuted at number one (Ian West/PA)

Capaldi has also pushed last week’s chart topper, Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, into second position.

However, the duo’s trance hit remains the most-streamed track in the country with 5.6 million plays.

US TikTok star David Kushner has made his top 10 debut with Daylight at number three as Cameroonian singer Libianca Fonji comes in at fourth place with People.

Ed Sheeran’s latest hit Eyes Closed rounded-out the top of the chart in fifth position.

