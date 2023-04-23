Rod Stewart ‘supports doctors’ strikes’ and wants to pay for more hospital scans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rod Stewart ‘supports doctors’ strikes’ and wants to pay for more hospital scans

By Press Association
Sir Rod Stewart during a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart during a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart said he supports the striking NHS staff and wants to pay for more MRI scans across the country to help cut waiting lists but described it as “banging your head against a brick wall”.

In February, the singer-songwriter appeared at a mobile MRI scanning unit outside his local hospital Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex and paid for a day of scans.

It came a month after he called a live phone-in segment on Sky News and offered to pay for people to have hospital scans, having just returned from having a scan himself.

Rod Stewart hospital scan payments
Sir Rod Stewart poses for a photo with members of staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Rod has said he would like to pay for more scans elsewhere too but is struggling to get a response.

He told the PA news agency: “I said when I did Sky TV that I want to try and do them all over the country. I’m not going to show up and be photographed, I just wanted to do it.

“It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. I can’t get any response.

“People are crying out for MRIs, I’m willing to pay for them, 30 or 40 in a few hours, and I can’t get anybody to do it for me.”

He added: “I want to keep it going. I don’t want it to look like it was a publicity stunt.

Platinum Jubilee
Sir Rod said he would like to pay for MRI scans across the country (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I didn’t have an album coming out or anything … I wanted the people to know I was doing it, but now I want it to go on and on and on and I’m not getting any response.”

Sir Rod also spoke about the junior doctors’ strikes, calling NHS staff “absolutely right”.

“I’m well on their side. I was absolutely with them, they come before anything,” he told PA.

Sir Rod, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, will perform this summer in the UK with support act Boy George and Culture Club.

Speaking about Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, Sir Rod told PA: “We go back a long way, we’ve had some fun times together. I can’t wait to get with him. He’s a lovely fella and I know he loves me too, it’s love all round.”

Sir Rod Stewart’s UK summer tour
Boy George who along with Culture Club has been announced as the support act for Sir Rod Stewart’s UK summer tour (Ian West/PA)

The tour will kick off at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on June 24 before heading to Northampton’s cinch Stadium and the Badminton Estate in Bristol, which is hosting a live event for the first time.

The UK summer dates, part of Sir Rod’s Global Hits Tour, will also see him revisit Seat Unique Riverside in Durham and Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull.

It will culminate in two shows at Edinburgh Castle on July 6 and 7, which is Sir Rod’s first performance at the historic site for 13 years.

The summer tour comes after Sir Rod was forced to cancel a performance in Australia after he was told he had a “viral infection”.

He told PA: “The one show I had to cancel was Melbourne because I got strep throat and we rescheduled it.

“We had about 9,000 refunds, but at least I made the effort to get back to entertain the other 12,000 that were still there, so pretty good.”

