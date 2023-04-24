Jess Glynne teases new single after emotional journey following loss of friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jess Glynne teases new single after emotional journey following loss of friend

By Press Association
Singer Jess Glynne has teased new single Silly Me (Ian West/PA)
Singer Jess Glynne has teased new single Silly Me (Ian West/PA)

Singer Jess Glynne has teased new single Silly Me as she returned to music following an emotional journey that began after the loss of a friend.

The singer-songwriter, 33, who had seven number ones in the UK including Hold My Hand in 2015 and I’ll Be There in 2018, said she has not been doing a project on her “own” during the last few years due to feeling “lost”.

Her previous albums – I Cry When I Laugh in 2015 and Always In Between in 2018 – hit the top of the charts.

On Monday, Glynne wrote in an Instagram post: “I want to re-introduce myself. It has been a while, a lot of time has passed and a lot has changed.

“In 2021 I lost a friend in a really tragic way and it has changed the way I see and feel life. I was deeply unhappy and I was so lost in my career and I felt trapped by people who didn’t believe in me during such a sensitive time.

“I made a decision to walk away from all that negativity and start again because I saw how short life is and how important it is to look after you.

“This was probably one of the toughest, scariest things I have ever done and at the time I had no idea how it would work out but I had to put my happiness and my mental health first no matter what.

“These past (three) years have been the most trialling on me emotionally and physically but I feel as though they have made me the best version of myself.

“I was out in LA alone pushing through and I was finally inspired by the journey I had been on and the path in front wasn’t so scary. I began writing again with new people.”

Since not doing her own project in the last few years, Glynne has collaborated with Jax Jones on One Touch in 2019 which reached number 19 in the UK charts and electronic music duo Snakehips on Lie For You in 2020.

She added: “I am so lucky to finally be surrounded by such excited, caring people who allow me to be my authentic self. I hope this album holds your hand and this side of me is the Jess I want you to get to know.”

A few years ago, Glynne finished supporting the Spice Girls on their reunion tour and had cancelled a string of her own dates last year due to exhaustion.

The singer revealed she had suffered a vocal haemorrhage, and doctors warned her she could damage her voice permanently if she did not take time off.

In a video, also released on Monday, the Grammy-winning artist said: “I haven’t done a project of my own for five years. How much I’ve changed in that period of time, how much my life has changed.

“I’ve really come to a place in my life where I feel so incredibly content with the woman I am today. The fear and the doubt just disappears.”

Her career took off after 2014 number one collaborations with electronic music group Clean Bandit on Rather Be and record producer Route 94 with My Love.

She also said: “I was a real big mess when I was 21.  I was a sad human. It’s fine though, I got passed it, I’m happy now. When I was 21, I had one of those moments of despair.”

Jess Glynne’s new single Silly Me will be out this Friday.

