In pictures: The Met Gala 2023

The annual Met Gala is regarded as one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar with hordes of Hollywood stars putting their most extravagant looks on display.

The 2023 event in New York on Monday was in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, with many celebrities’ outfits inspired by the late fashion designer and his work.

Here PA looks at some of the best and boldest outfits from the night.

Kim Kardashian (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Karlie Kloss (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Florence Pugh (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mary J Blige (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Anne Hathaway (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gwendoline Christie (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cara Delevingne (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Michaela Coel (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Penelope Cruz (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sean Combs (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dua Lipa (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Serena Williams (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lizzo (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cardi B (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Pope (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Erykah Badu (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Doja Cat (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jared Leto (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)