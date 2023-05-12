Five things we already know about the 2023 Eurovision final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Five things we already know about the 2023 Eurovision final

By Press Association
Records have been broken and history made by the songs in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Records have been broken and history made by the songs in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)

The winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will not be decided until Saturday night, but we already know the line-up of songs has broken records and made history.

Drawing on analysis by the PA news agency of each of the 1,399 songs to appear in the Eurovision final since the first contest in 1956, we know the 2023 final will feature:

– The highest ever proportion of songs in a minor key

The balance between songs in a major and minor key has tilted increasingly towards the minor in recent years and 2023 will see a record high.

Some 85% of songs in this year’s final are in minor keys, easily beating the previous peak of 73% in 2021.

Minor-key songs were scarce in the early years of Eurovision, with none at all in the contests in 1957-59 or in 1964.

The proportion topped a quarter for the first time in 1965 but did not pass a third until 1979 and it took until 2002 to pass 50%.

Major keys now appear to have fallen out of favour: since 2005 there has been only one year – 2013 – when songs in minor keys have not been in the majority.

(PA Graphics)

– No key changes for the first time

Songs featuring at least one key change – often two or three – were once commonplace at Eurovision.

Their heyday was the late 1960s, appearing in 82% of songs in 1968 and 63% in 1969.

They continued to be prevalent throughout the next few decades, appearing in an average of around half of all songs per year. West Germany’s entry in the 1987 contest boasted no fewer than four key changes and there were two in the UK’s winning song Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz in 1981.

As recently as 2013 they appeared in more than a third of songs, but then abruptly went out of fashion, dropping to 15% in 2014, 8% in 2017 and 4% in 2022.

None of the songs in this year’s final features a key change: the first time this has ever happened and a landmark in the contest’s history.

(PA Graphics)

– The fastest average tempo for nearly 40 years

The average speed, or tempo, of songs in the Eurovision final has hovered around 100 beats per minute in recent years, dropping below 100 three times since 2017 – a pattern not seen since the mid-1990s.

2023 sees an abrupt break from this trend, with an average tempo across all 26 songs of 120 beats per minute.

This is the highest average since 1984, when it was also 120.

The spike this year has been driven by fast-tempo songs such as Who The Hell Is Edgar? by Teya and Salena for Austria (146 beats per minute), My Sister’s Crown by Vesna for Czechia (150) and Cha Cha Cha by Kaarija for Finland (155).

(PA Graphics)

– Some very short (or even no) introductions

The average length of the introduction of a Eurovision song has fallen sharply this century and 2023 shows no sign of this going into reverse.

Introductions averaged 13 or 14 seconds in the early years of the contest, dipping slightly below 10 seconds in the 1970s then rising back above 10 seconds for much of the 1980s and 1990s.

But since 2013 the average has always been under 10 seconds and since 2015 it has always been five seconds or lower, touching four seconds in both 2018 and 2021.

This year the average is five seconds, thanks partly to some finalists – such as Armenia, Belgium, Germany and Slovenia – performing songs with no introductions at all.

(PA Graphics)

– No sign of a return for ‘la la la’

The phrase “la la la” was cemented in Eurovision folklore when Spain won the contest in 1968 with a song titled precisely that: La La La.

In both of the following years, 1969 and 1970, 25% of entries boasted “la la la” in their lyrics: the highest proportion in the event’s history.

The popularity of the phrase waned slightly in the 1970s, but “la la la” was still turning up in 17% of entries as late as 1982.

Since then, the “la” has more or less vanished, save for a few fleeting appearances, such as 8% of songs in both 2012 and 2022.

This year will be the 16th final so far this century with no sign of a “la”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told