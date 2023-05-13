Alesha Dixon ‘spitting rhymes’ about royals during Eurovision Song Contest final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alesha Dixon ‘spitting rhymes’ about royals during Eurovision Song Contest final

By Press Association
Host Alesha Dixon performed a rap at the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)
Alesha Dixon performed a short rap referencing the King and Queen during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 44, harked back to her days in girl group Miss-Teeq as she performed a royal-inspired rap a week after Charles and Camilla were crowned.

The rap came after the sixth song was performed by France’s entry La Zarra wearing a black, sparkly full-length dress and circular headpiece for her song Evidemment.

Eurovision 2023
Host Alesha Dixon has her make-up retouched during the the Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a break between performances, Dixon, who was hosting alongside actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, rapped: “Six acts in and the competition is in full swing, what a week it’s been.

“All killers, no filler, big up King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

In the UK commentary box, TV presenter and veteran Eurovision pundit Graham Norton said: “Spitting those rhymes, love Alesha.”

She also rapped during the first live semi-final on Tuesday, performing a Eurovision-inspired rap referencing Ukraine and numerous former winners including Finland’s Lordi and Italy’s Maneskin.

Referring to last year’s Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra, she rhymed: “In 2022 Kalush took the gold, the first rap group to win, they broke the mould.”

Eurovision 2023
Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham, with Graham Norton during the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former pop star also made reference to the trademark pink bucket hat of the group’s frontman Oleh Psiuk.

“Raise your pink bucket hats in the air,” she rapped. “I have got a Eurovision story that I really want to share.

“Let me hit you with the facts, I want to talk you through some really iconic acts.”

She also singled out singer Valentina Monetta, who has represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest a total of four times – in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Dixon found fame as a member of girl group Mis-Teeq, best known for the hits Scandalous and Why?, but decided to quit and pursue a solo career in 2005.

In 2007, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and ultimately lifted the Glitterball trophy before securing further TV roles.

