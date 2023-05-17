Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction

By Press Association
Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction (Phil Sharp/BBC/PA)
Matt Willis: It will be really hard for my daughter to learn about my addiction (Phil Sharp/BBC/PA)

Matt Willis says it is going to be “really hard” to see his eldest daughter learn about his past struggles with addiction.

The 40-year-old, who rose to fame in noughties pop punk band Busted, said the “ripple effect” of addiction on family members is “huge”.

His new BBC documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, looks back at some of his “darkest days” as he explores what could be behind his addiction.

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Emma Willis and Matt Willis (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the BBC he said his addiction was “exhausting, tiring, all-consuming” and had left “emotional scars” on his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

“I loved her with all my heart but I couldn’t stop … and nothing she could say or do would make me stop,” he said.

“She was so focussed on keeping me clean that she neglected her care, and I did too.”

The couple have three children, and Willis said he was nervous about having his eldest daughter watch the documentary.

“It’s going to be really hard to see her dad like that and what her mum had to deal with,” he said.

Graham Norton Show
Busted members (left to right) Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis (PA)

“But I think nothing should be swept under the carpet. We have to be as honest and open as possible.”

Busted, known for hit songs including What I Go to School For, Year 3000 and Air Hostess, are due to go back on tour in September.

Willis said that during previous international tours his addiction had gotten out of control, but that this year he was confident things would be different.

“I’ve been really honest with the band and everyone knows what I’m dealing with. Everyone wants to help,” he said.

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction airs on Wednesday May 17 at 9pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.

