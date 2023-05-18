Def Leppard frontman says he worries about ‘everything’ after frozen vocal cord

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Def Leppard frontman says he worries about ‘everything’ after frozen vocal cord

By Press Association
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott on BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)Screen grab taken from BBC Breakfast of
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott on BBC Breakfast (BBC/PA)Screen grab taken from BBC Breakfast of

Joe Elliott said despite his vocal cords being “better than ever” after losing his voice eight years ago, he still worries about “everything”.

The 63-year-old frontman for British rock band Def Leppard is returning to the band’s “home town” of Sheffield on Friday to play a one-off special performance at The Leadmill, ahead of their European tour, to shine a light on the venue which is among a host of small establishments being threatened with closure.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Elliott told presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt his vocal cords “take a good hammering” when the band perform.

“I worry about everything,” he said. “I lost my voice quite badly about eight years ago. A doctor that I saw said ‘if it wasn’t you I’d tell you to change your profession’ but a vocal coach that we’ve been working with for about 30 years, he just said to me ‘poppycock’ and he built me back up again without any surgery.

“I just couldn’t control anything, I had a frozen vocal cord and apparently they don’t normally come back, but with exercise (it did).

“I guess it is like a dry rubber band, if you massage enough oil back into it, it will become springy again and that’s what happened. My vocal cords wouldn’t meet in the middle and now I’m better than I’ve ever been.”

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2018 – Royal Albert Hall
Joe Elliot, from Def Leppard, on stage (David Jensen/PA)

Rock star Elliott described the band’s upcoming one-hour performance at The Leadmill as “getting back on a bike”.

He said: “In fairness it’s the early days that you remember the best because it’s when you’re first starting out and it’s what gives you the opportunity to become a band is playing small venues, which is why we’re going back to The Leadmill and all the profits are going to charity to help keep The Leadmill alive.

“There’s a campaign we’ve been involved with online for over a year now but it’s not just The Leadmill, it’s from Aberdeen to Yeovil, there are clubs closing on a weekly basis.”

He described the tight-knit performance as “a little bit more personal” with the band playing a “completely different set of songs” to their usual set.

Def Leppard formed in Sheffield in 1977 with bandmates Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, and Vivian Campbell.

