Four Eurovision entries grace UK official singles chart top 10 for first time

For the first time ever, four Eurovision songs have entered the top 10 UK official singles chart at the same time, the Official Charts Company said.

The Eurovision Song Contest was first held in 1956, but the Official Charts Company has confirmed this is the first time four songs from the contest have entered into the top 10 simultaneously.

The UK’s Mae Muller was placed second to last at the competition with her entry I Wrote A Song, which has leapt 36 places to number nine on the official singles chart – meaning that the singer has scored her very first top 10 single.

Muller said: “We’ve only gone and bloody done it – top 10 in the official singles chart with I Wrote A Song!

“Thank you so much for all the support, I cannot thank you guys enough.

“It could not have happened without you, without the UK getting behind me.

“It’s been a weird couple of days, but this has just been such an amazing end to my Eurovision journey.

“I’m so, so grateful. My first top 10! This is a big deal, I can’t lie. It’s just the beginning. I love you so much!”

The winner of Eurovision 2023, Loreen, from Sweden – who also won the competition in 2012 with pop single Euphoria, has managed to nab the number two spot for her entry song Tattoo.

Sweden entrant Loreen with the Eurovision trophy following her win (Aaron Chown/PA)

In 2022, the UK placed second in the song contest with Sam Ryder’s entry Spaceman, which became the highest charting Eurovision entry in the UK in 26 years, having now been matched by Loreen.

Loreen told the Official Charts: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all the love and support that I’m receiving right now, especially from my UK friends that’ve been with me since day one.

“The UK’s become my second home, and to receive a new peak there with Tattoo means the world to me.

“Thank you for being a part of the journey. Together, we’ve created history.”

In another Eurovision first, Kaarija, who performed the song Cha Cha Cha for Finland, has climbed to number six with the first-ever fully Finnish song to feature on the UK singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

Finland entrant Kaarija during the opening of the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)

Celebrating his success, Kaarija said: “This feels amazing. I’m just a normal guy from Finland!

“I made a song and people love it, I’m very grateful for that.

“Making it to the UK Top 10 is just crazy.

“I know it’s not easy to get there, especially with a Finnish song.

“To all my UK fans, I want to say thank you for all your love and support.

“I hope I can come back someday and do my own show there!”

Norway entrant Alessandra performing her song Queen of the Kings (Aaron Chown/PA)

The fourth Eurovision entry to grace the charts is Norway’s representative Alessandra who placed fifth in Eurovision with her catchy anthem Queen Of The Kings, which is at number 10 on the charts.

According to the Official Charts Company, the last time multiple Eurovision acts entered into the UK official singles chart top 10 at the same time was back in 1982, when German entry Nicole topped the charts with A Little Peace while the UK’s very own Bardo soared to number two with their song One Step Further.

In spite of the heavy competition, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have topped the charts with their single Miracle, which has been number one for six non-consecutive weeks.

At number three in the charts is the song Daylight by David Kushner, while Lewis Capaldi’s single Wish You The Best is placed at number five.

From his chart topping album Subtract, Ed Sheeran’s single Eyes Closed occupies spot number four on the official singles chart.