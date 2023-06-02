Taylor Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights climbs charts following release with Ice Spice

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midnights by Taylor Swift has leapt to the number two position in the albums chart following the release of The Till Dawn Edition, the Official Charts Company has said.

The new version of the album includes a remix of Karma with American rapper Ice Spice, an updated recording of the Lana Del Rey collaboration Snow On The Beach and new track Hits Different.

Swift revealed to her fans that The Till Dawn Edition could be pre-ordered in a post that announced the release of a new special edition CD with an unheard track called You’re Losing Me, which she said would only be available for purchase at shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following its release last October, Midnights debuted at number one in the charts and became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

Midnights has now climbed eight spots in the charts to number two, sitting under the album Broken By The Desire To Be Heavenly Sent by Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi’s album has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company, having totalled an excess of 95,000 chart units around the time it got to number one.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles’ album Harry’s House has also climbed eight places in the albums chart to number three and is followed by Ed Sheeran’s Subtract – positioned at number four.

In spot number five is album The Highlights which was released in 2021 by The Weeknd.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

Reigning the singles charts is Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding which has been number one for eight non-consecutive weeks.

This is followed by David Kushner’s Daylight, which is in the number two position, while Calm Down by Rema claims the number three spot.

At number four is As It Was by Harry Styles, followed by React from Switch Disco and Ella Henderson.

In the singles top 40, two tracks from the late Tina Turner have returned, with The Best re-entering at number 25, while 1984 song What’s Love Got To Do With It returns at number 35.

The “Queen of Rock and Roll” died “peacefully” in May at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, aged 83.