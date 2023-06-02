Taylor Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights climbs charts following release with Ice Spice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights climbs charts following release with Ice Spice

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s LP Midnights has leapt to number two in the official albums chart (PA)
Taylor Swift’s LP Midnights has leapt to number two in the official albums chart (PA)

Midnights by Taylor Swift has leapt to the number two position in the albums chart following the release of The Till Dawn Edition, the Official Charts Company has said.

The new version of the album includes a remix of Karma with American rapper Ice Spice, an updated recording of the Lana Del Rey collaboration Snow On The Beach and new track Hits Different.

Swift revealed to her fans that The Till Dawn Edition could be pre-ordered in a post that announced the release of a new special edition CD with an unheard track called You’re Losing Me, which she said would only be available for purchase at shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following its release last October, Midnights debuted at number one in the charts and became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

Midnights has now climbed eight spots in the charts to number two, sitting under the album Broken By The Desire To Be Heavenly Sent by Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi’s album has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company, having totalled an excess of 95,000 chart units around the time it got to number one.

Elsewhere, Harry Styles’ album Harry’s House has also climbed eight places in the albums chart to number three and is followed by Ed Sheeran’s Subtract – positioned at number four.

In spot number five is album The Highlights which was released in 2021 by The Weeknd.

Reigning the singles charts is Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding which has been number one for eight non-consecutive weeks.

This is followed by David Kushner’s Daylight, which is in the number two position, while Calm Down by Rema claims the number three spot.

At number four is As It Was by Harry Styles, followed by React from Switch Disco and Ella Henderson.

In the singles top 40, two tracks from the late Tina Turner have returned, with The Best re-entering at number 25, while 1984 song What’s Love Got To Do With It returns at number 35.

The “Queen of Rock and Roll” died “peacefully” in May at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, aged 83.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]