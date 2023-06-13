Jack and Michael Whitehall to host Father’s Day special on Classic FM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jack and Michael Whitehall to host Father’s Day special on Classic FM

By Press Association
Jack Whitehall and Michael Whitehall will host The Whitehall’s On Father’s Day (Classic FM/Matt Crossick)
Jack Whitehall and Michael Whitehall will host The Whitehall’s On Father’s Day (Classic FM/Matt Crossick)

Comedian Jack Whitehall and his father Michael Whitehall will host a special programme for Father’s Day on Classic FM.

During the programme, Jack will discuss the prospect of fatherhood, having recently announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The Whitehalls On Father’s Day is one of two new Classic FM programmes that will be hosted by the Whitehall family.

The other programme, Crotchety Composer Series, will be led by Michael and his wife Hilary Whitehall, who co-host The Wittering Whitehalls Podcast.

Michael is also known for starring in Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, which follows the father-son duo as they travel the world together.

The Whitehalls On Father’s Day will air at 9pm on Sunday June 18 and feature music from composers including J.S Bach and John Williams, who created Jack’s favourite childhood song – Flying Theme from E.T The Extra Terrestrial.

The Crotchety Composer Series will launch on Sunday June 25 at 9pm and showcase some of the most celebrated composers in the history of classical music.

Clifford The Big Red Dog
Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Exploring the personalities behind the music, Hilary and Michael will bring tales of ill-tempered musicians like Rachmaninoff.

Michael said: “The elegiac and romantic Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Symphony, particularly the second movement, is one of my favourite pieces of music.

“I can’t believe Rachmaninoff was grumpy and if he seldom smiled in photos, I’d do the same. I hate being photographed.”

Discussing the two new programmes, Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Whitehalls to Classic FM for some very special programmes.

Ron’s Gone Wrong world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Michael Whitehall, Jack Whitehall and Hilary Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It will be a really enjoyable listen on Father’s Day, especially as Jack is preparing to become a dad for the first time, as the popular father-and-son duo celebrate the classical music that’s important to them.

“Then Crotchety Composers will be a frank and honest look at the human side to some of the most famous composers with some fascinating insight and a trademark Michael Whitehall opinion or two, as he so often does on The Wittering Whitehalls podcast, combined with Michael and Hilary’s love of classical music; it’s a perfect pairing.”

The Whitehalls On Father’s Day and the Crotchety Composer Series will be available on Global Player for an extended period of time.

