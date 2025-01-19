Tain man threatened to dig up dead dog from its grave and take a picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Tain man threatened to dig up dead dog from its grave and take a picture

David Boyle also made other threats in a string of threatening telephone calls and messages to his ex-partner over two days.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A man threatened to dig up his ex-partner’s dog from his grave and take a picture of it, a court has heard.

David Boyle made the bizarre threat during a string of abusive messages that he sent to the woman over a two-day period.

His solicitor told the court: “Mr Boyle was upset but he cannot behave like this.”

Boyle, 48, was not present at a sentencing hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court, where Sheriff Gary Aitken dealt with the case in his absence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of threatening or abusive behavior in relation to the incident, which took place between July 16 and 18 last year.

The charge details how, during that period, Boyle repeatedly telephoned and sent threatening messages to the woman.

Fiscal MP David Morton told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the charge largely spoke for itself.

Man threatened to ‘dig up dog’

He added: “He would threaten to dig up her dog from its grave and take a picture of it” adding that there were also other threats.

Mr Morton revealed the woman received around 40 messages over the two-day period.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Boyle, told the court: “His conduct appears to have been in response to other matters.

”Mr Boyle was upset but he cannot behave like this.”

Sheriff Aitken made Boyle, of Mansfield Estate, Tain, the subject of a community payback order with a year’s supervision and imposed a non-harassment order preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman for the same period.

The sentence came just a day after Boyle was placed on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision at Tain Sheriff Court for a breach of the peace charge relating to an incident in August of last year.

On this occasion, Boyle caused a “vulnerable” teenager fear and alarm by shouting as he walked past her home.

It was accepted that the shouting on this occasion was not directed at the teen.