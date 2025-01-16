‘Reprehensible’ Inverness gambling addict jailed after stealing £4,500 from 83-year-old neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Reprehensible’ Inverness gambling addict jailed after stealing £4,500 from 83-year-old neighbour

Former Royal Mail worker Angus Brady cleaned out the kind-hearted pensioner's bank account and used the money to gamble.

By David Love
Angus Brady stole £4,500 from an elderly neighbour. Image: Facebook
Angus Brady stole £4,500 from an elderly neighbour. Image: Facebook

A gambling addict who fleeced his kind-hearted elderly neighbour out of £4,500 was today jailed for eight months.

Angus Brady took the 83-year-old’s bank card and used it to steal the cash from ATMs in Inverness and Aberdeen, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was told the dishonest former Royal Mail worker has no previous convictions but decided to jail him anyway, describing the crime as “a gross breach of trust”.

Brady’s victim has since died, the court heard.

Victim: ‘My worst fears have been realised’

Fiscal depute David Morton said: “They were friends and neighbours and helped each other out. Some money was loaned to the accused and it would usually be returned.”

Brady, 69, whose address was given as Muirtown Street, Inverness, asked his neighbour for £250 to pay for a holiday and promised to repay it in full.

The pensioner had moved from his house to a residential home and loaned the accused his bank card to allow the withdrawal.

When Brady stopped visiting his victim tried to contact the accused as he wanted the return of his bank card.

Mr Morton said: “On March 13 2023 it was returned and the accused immediately admitted that he had withdrawn £2,000 and spent it on gambling.

“(His neighbour) told care home staff: ‘My worst fears have been realised’ and police were informed.

“In fact, £4,500 had been taken from the account.”

‘This was a gross breach of trust’

Brady pleaded guilty to stealing the cash between February 1 and March 13 2023.

Sentence had previously been deferred for a background report.

Brady’s lawyer, Kevin Hughes, conceded his client’s behaviour was “reprehensible” and argued to keep him out of custody.

Mr Hughes detailed Brady’s financial problems saying his client was willing to repay the money and that a friend had offered to lend him the necessary sum after a property had been sold.

But Sheriff Aitken said there was no other option, saying: “He was fleecing his friend for his gambling addiction.

“It was a sustained course of offending against a vulnerable person who was his friend.

“This was a gross breach of trust and (your victim) died knowing that. The courts are here to protect those who can’t protect themselves.”

 