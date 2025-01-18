‘Bit player’ in £300,000 Highland cocaine case facing jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

‘Bit player’ in £300,000 Highland cocaine case facing jail

Jason Mackay was found to have sent messages to the man transporting the Class A drugs.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
A man who provided help by directing a drug courier delivering a batch of cocaine worth up to £300,000 in the Highlands was facing a jail sentence today.

Jason Mackay was found to have sent messages to the man transporting the Class A drugs, including telling him: “Message me when you are 10 minutes away.”

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Mackay, 37, was providing assistance by directing the courier on September 23 2020.

Mackay admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on that date at Coul Park, Coulhill Road and Novar Road, in Alness, the A9 road at Dalmagarry and elsewhere.

He also pled guilty to failing to appear at a sitting of the High Court on November 11 2024.

The court heard that police had launched a surveillance operation targeting an organised crime gang involved in drugs in the Highlands and in September 2020 stopped a vehicle transporting cocaine. and recovered a mobile phone containing the messages between the courier and Mackay.

The court heard that there was no information to indicate that Mackay was aware of the value or type of drug involved.

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino told the court that Mackay was “a bit player” whose limited involvement occurred on a single day.

The judge, Lord Summers, deferred sentence on Mackay, who is currently at Inverness Prison, for the preparation of a background report on him.