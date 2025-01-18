‘Bit player’ in £300,000 Highland cocaine case facing jail

A man who provided help by directing a drug courier delivering a batch of cocaine worth up to £300,000 in the Highlands was facing a jail sentence today.

Jason Mackay was found to have sent messages to the man transporting the Class A drugs, including telling him: “Message me when you are 10 minutes away.”

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Mackay, 37, was providing assistance by directing the courier on September 23 2020.

Mackay admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on that date at Coul Park, Coulhill Road and Novar Road, in Alness, the A9 road at Dalmagarry and elsewhere.

He also pled guilty to failing to appear at a sitting of the High Court on November 11 2024.

The court heard that police had launched a surveillance operation targeting an organised crime gang involved in drugs in the Highlands and in September 2020 stopped a vehicle transporting cocaine. and recovered a mobile phone containing the messages between the courier and Mackay.

The court heard that there was no information to indicate that Mackay was aware of the value or type of drug involved.

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino told the court that Mackay was “a bit player” whose limited involvement occurred on a single day.

The judge, Lord Summers, deferred sentence on Mackay, who is currently at Inverness Prison, for the preparation of a background report on him.