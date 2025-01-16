Alness man in court accused of killing woman in A9 crash

An Easter Ross man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of causing the death of a woman in a crash on the A9 last year.

Jamie Little, 40, is alleged to have been driving dangerously on the road near Torepark with nearly six times the legal amount of cocaine in his blood.

The charges alleges that he collided with another car being driven by Margaret Sutherland, 59, who later died from her injuries.

The incident happened on April 30 2024 on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between the Tore roundabout and the Cromarty Bridge.

Police said at the time it involved a black Mini Cooper, a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renaut Clio.

The charge adds that Little, from Alness, failed to make proper observations of the road ahead on the A9 at Torepark

Alleged charges

It further alleges that he drove on the opposing carriageway, failed to take evasive action despite oncoming traffic and caused his car to collide with “that driven by Margaret Sutherland, whereby she was so severely injured she died”.

Little is also charged with driving his vehicle with 800mcgs of a cocaine metabolite in his system – the legal limit is 50mcgs – and with 57mcgs of cocaine in his blood, which is almost six times the limit of 10mcgs.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and had his bail continued.