Two in court accused of smuggling large quantity of drugs through Aberdeen’s airport

Two men have appeared in court over an alleged attempt to smuggle a large quantity of cannabis through Aberdeen’s airport.

We reported on New Year’s Eve how officials at Aberdeen International Airport had intercepted drugs worth in the region of £1 million after a flight arrived there five days before Christmas.

Police at the time said three men had been arrested and had been asked to attend Aberdeen Sheriff Court on an undertaking this week.

Two men appeared at the court yesterday and the hearing took place in private.

The men are Marcus Roache, 25, of London, and Humza Ghani, 25, of Ealing, West London.

No pleas entered

Roache and Ghani were both charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They were also both charged with knowingly handling illegal goods that are prohibited in Scotland.

Neither of the men entered a plea.

The court decided to commit the case for further examination.

Both men were released on bail until their next court appearance – a date for which is still to be fixed.

A third man – a 20-year-old man with links to Manchester and London – is still under investigation.

It is understood that he has yet to appear in court but proceedings remain active against him.

We originally reported how a flight had arrived on the evening of December 20 and Border Control officials handled a number of suspicious items of luggage.

Proactive policing at airport

Those items had started out in Thailand and had travelled on a flight to Qatar, then onwards to London and finally to Aberdeen Airport.

It underlines the proactive work going on at the airport, which was profiled in our investigation last month.

We revealed how there Police Scotland handled 724 incidents in 2024 – 363 of which were listed as ‘police generated activity’ such as proactive patrols of the airports and his grounds.