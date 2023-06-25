Mel C says ‘all of the Spice Girls’ would like to perform at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mel C says ‘all of the Spice Girls’ would like to perform at Glastonbury

By Press Association
Melanie C has spoken to the BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt about the Spice Girls playing Glastonbury (PA)
Melanie C has spoken to the BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt about the Spice Girls playing Glastonbury (PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C has raised hopes the famous girl band could play at Glastonbury in the future, saying they “all” would like to perform at the music festival.

The singer, 49, took to the stage on Saturday night on the Avalon Stage, and speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, she responded to whether the Spice Girls would accept an offer to play the legends slot.

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards
The singer performed on the Avalon Stage on Saturday night (Ian West/PA)

According to BBC News, she told Everitt: “All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“Like I said to the audience (on Saturday night), doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘a bit of a warm-up for next year?’

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.”

“So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“It’s just getting it together, the timing being right.”

The pop star, also known by her nickname Sporty Spice, added: “And it’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.

“But I think it’s, we call it (playing Glastonbury) the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.”

Video footage shared on Instagram shows Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, performing some of the band’s hits such as 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life on Saturday night.

In a separate interview talking to Huw Stephens and Arielle Free, on the BBC’s iPlayer channel, Mel C said of the band doing Glastonbury: “There are certain members of the band, most of them, who would jump at the chance. We would love to do it, the thing is when we do it – do you like that?”

“I’m manifesting – when we do it, it’s got to be amazing. We’ve not been out since 2019 when we did our stadium tour.

“So we need to be out there, we need to be doing shows, we want to come to this stage being on top form.

“So, we’ve got a little bit more planning to do before we get here… you want to be brilliant and for some of the girls they’ve not been on stage since 2019 so a lot of it is psychological as well.”

In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Emma Bunton, and minus Victoria Beckham, got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

If they were to play in the legends slot they would be following in the footsteps of this year’s performer, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and other prolific music names like Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey.

More from Press and Journal

Cabrach Highland Games was brought back in 2022 after 87 years. Image: The Cabrach Trust.
Nationwide hunt launched for missing Cabrach Rose Bowl in time for next Highland Games
An injured walker being stretchered off Cairn Gorm hill in the Highlands
Off-duty Inverness coastguard pilot helps stricken Highlands hiker
Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
Huntly Arms in Aboyne set to reopen as hotel with bar and restaurant
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of Highland castle by Stagecoach bus tycoon
Locator of Union Street in Aberdeen
Boys aged 13 among six teenagers charged over assaults in Aberdeen city centre
Lerwick lifeboat towing the Norwegian yacht
Lerwick lifeboat launched to aid yacht minutes before start of Shetland Races
Humza Yousaf unveiled his new plan for independence. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf unveils independence plan - but what was actually new?
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.
Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’ as close friend
People taking photos of a Nuart mural in Aberdeen
POLL RESULT: Which Nuart 2023 mural did our readers choose as their favourite?
A collage of Kiara, Frank and the exterior of SSPCA Drumoak
Meet north-east pets Kiara, Lacey and Frank who are looking for new homes