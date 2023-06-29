Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough to join Aurora Orchestra at BBC Proms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough to join Aurora Orchestra at BBC Proms

By Press Association
Conductor Nicholas Collon and actors Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough rehearse for the Aurora Prom, The Rite by Heart in King’s Place (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)
Conductor Nicholas Collon and actors Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough rehearse for the Aurora Prom, The Rite by Heart in King’s Place (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

Fresh Meat actress Charlotte Ritchie and West End star Karl Queensborough will join the Aurora Orchestra on stage at the BBC Proms, it has been announced.

The acting duo will join the returning orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall on September 2 for the first half of The Rite By Heart performance.

They will deliver a dramatic exploration of Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring – a ballet that caused a riot at its premiere in 1913.

Aurora Prom, The Rite by Heart
Conductor Nicholas Collon and actors Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough rehearse for the Aurora Prom, The Rite by Heart in King’s Place on Friday (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

Ritchie and Queensborough will “get under the skin” of the work and delve into its origins, reliving scenes of its creation and its notorious concert premiere, the BBC said.

Their performance, which promises to “utilise movement, design, lighting, and newly commissioned projections”, comes before the Aurora perform the “masterpiece” from memory.

On Friday, Ritchie and Queensborough met with Nicholas Collon, principal conductor of the Aurora Orchestra, to rehearse for the performance.

Ritchie, who has starred in Netflix psychological thriller You and BBC sitcom Ghosts, said: “Aurora Orchestra is brilliant, it’s so innovative, its ability to educate and include the audience, as well as presenting them with beautiful music, is quite a special thing.

“I’ve never done anything like this before and I feel quite honoured to be a part of it.

“The Rite Of Spring is an unbelievable piece of music, and it’s a very rare pleasure as an actor to be on stage with this many musicians.”

Karl Queensborough
Karl Queensborough plays Alexander Hamilton on the West End (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

Queensborough, who plays Alexander Hamilton in the self-titled West End production, told of his excitement to be joining the performance.

“I’m not used to being with the orchestra from the beginning; to be with the musicians from day one, really dissecting the music and finding out how it all comes together is so exciting,” he said.

“And then there’s the actual performance: to be guided through the creation of the piece and then to hear it played from beginning to end is a totally unique experience.

“I’m a massive fan of influencing younger generations, generations that wouldn’t necessarily listen to classical music, and getting them interested in such a unique way as Rite of Spring will is very important for broadening their imaginations and getting them engaged with classical music.”

The performance at 3pm and 7.30pm will be broadcast live on Radio 3 and will be available on BBC Sounds, as with all of the Proms.

Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough
Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough rehearse for the Aurora Prom (Mark Allen/BBC/PA)

British conductor Collon said: “I’m so delighted that two fabulous actors, Charlotte Ritchie and Karl Queensborough, will be joining Aurora for our Rite Of Spring performances at the BBC Proms.

“The whole event will be devoted solely to Stravinsky’s great masterpiece, comprising a first half presentation which delves into the work itself, and a second half memorised performance of the piece.

“Using the words of those present at its creation – Stravinsky, Marie Rambert, Vaslav Nijinsky, Nicolas Roerich and others – we will plunge into the genesis of the ballet as well as shedding light on some of the musical elements that make the Rite such a vital and endlessly shocking work of art.

“We’re so pleased to be bringing our eighth memorised Proms performance to the audiences in the Hall and live on BBC Radio 3.”

Tickets are on sale now for BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

