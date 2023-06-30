Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti announce split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti announce split

By Press Association
Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti announce split (PA)
Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti announce split (PA)

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have split up less than one year after being crowned the winners of Love Island.

The pair were announced as the winning couple on the popular ITV reality show in August of last year, after securing nearly two thirds of the public vote.

In an announcement on his Instagram story on Thursday, Sanclimenti said that the pair were “no longer together” but that he wished his former partner “nothing but the best”.

“@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together,” he said.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Culculoglu is yet to address the break-up publicly.

It comes just three days after the pair were pictured together at the London premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Over the past 10 months the couple had announced they were moving in together, and featured in an ITV spin-off show in which they explored their home countries of Italy and Turkey.

Sanclimenti previously advised future Love Island contestants not to go into the villa hoping for fame but because they “actually want to find someone”.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) in January, he told contestants to “be yourself”.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere – London
Ekin-Su Culculoglu (left) and Davide Sanclimenti arrive for the UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Ian West/PA)

“Don’t go there for fame but because you actually want to find someone,” he said.

“If you are a genuine person and you actually want to find someone for love and the right person is there you will have an amazing experience.”

Love Island 2022 runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen previously announced their own separation in November, less than four months after leaving the villa.

