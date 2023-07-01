Pulp pays tribute to late bassist Steve Mackey at Finsbury Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pulp pays tribute to late bassist Steve Mackey at Finsbury Park

By Press Association
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing on stage at Finsbury Park in London. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has paid tribute to late bass guitarist Steve Mackey while performing at Finsbury Park.

At the north London concert on Saturday night, Cocker also dedicated Do You Remember The First Time? to the fans who attended the band’s last gig at the venue 25 years ago.

Finsbury Park
On stage, Cocker, 59, said: “We’re trying to do something that is a tribute to Steve Mackey’s memory.

“I tend to talk about him before this song, because this song’s called Something Changed.

“It’s about how somebody can enter your life and really change it all.

“This is the only Pulp song that people have ever stopped me on the street and said: ‘We got married to your song’.”

In March, the Britpop band announced the death of Mackey – who also produced and recorded with many artists including M.I.A, Florence + The Machine and Arcade Fire – at the age of 56.

The group has also had Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber among its members.

Kicking off the gig were psychedelic images being displayed on the screen along with text saying the concert is the band’s 527th.

A curtain then came down revealing Pulp along with a string orchestra and Cocker standing at the top of the stage with a moon displayed behind him as he began singing I Spy.

They then went into one of their big hits, Disco 2000, as streamers rained down on the audience and Cocker balanced his legs by stretching them across two speakers he was standing on.

Throughout, hits such as Sorted For E’s & Wizz, Babies, Underwear and Common People, Cocker performed his trademark dance moves while wearing a dark velvet suit, green shirt and glasses.

He thrilled the audience by using his lanky body to contort himself into odd positions and pull shapes by pointing and moving his hips.

Cocker – also known for his solo career along with performing in Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire and Fantastic Mr Fox – also threw grapes and chocolates at the audience, which he has done before at other gigs.

There were also the little nods to the references from Pulp’s songs and music videos as Cocker pointed to fans wearing pink gloves during Pink Glove, the musicians donning rave bucket hats ahead of Sorted For E’s & Wizz and a leather chair being put on stage for This Is Hardcore.

Appearing to reference the use of projection technology that has been deployed by bands such as Abba to play digital concerts, he told fans: “We are real, we’re not computer generated or we’re not any kind of augmented reality or anything like that. We are real, you are real.

“Without an audience (to) play music (to), it’s just rehearsing. So you make it real, you are the magic.”

Cocker also took an artistic bent at one point by reciting what he said was an EE Cummings poem about the moon before singing Like A Friend.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Finsbury Park also saw performances from Isle of Wight indie rock duo Wet Leg, who put on a mainly calm and subdued performance of their tongue-in-cheek hits including Angelica, Chaise Longue and Wet Dream.

In the midst of the set, Rhian Teasdale, wearing an Arsenal shirt, boots and a black skirt, also let out a primal scream and wished fans a “happy Pride” festival as the annual Pride parade took place in London on Saturday.

Long-time friends Hester Chambers and Teasdale formed the band in 2019, and have gone on to scoop up a host of awards including two Grammys, two Brits and the songwriter of the year gong at the Ivor Novello awards.

