The Spiders from Mars remember chaos of final Ziggy Stardust gig 50 years later

By Press Association
The Spiders from Mars remember chaos of final Ziggy Stardust gig 50 years later (Yui Mok/PA)
The Spiders from Mars remember chaos of final Ziggy Stardust gig 50 years later (Yui Mok/PA)

Members of David Bowie’s world-famous rock band The Spiders from Mars have recalled the madness of their final show with Ziggy Stardust on its 50th anniversary.

Mike Garson, Geoff MacCormack and Michael “Woody” Woodmansey noted the “nostalgia” of returning to London’s Hammersmith Odeon, following their historic performance on July 3 1973.

All three musicians attended the global premiere of the newly restored version of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture on Monday.

The venue has since been renamed the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars
Mike Garson attends the premiere of the newly restored and upgraded Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars (Ian West/PA)

It marks exactly 50 years to the day that Bowie and his band played the venue, after which the singer shocked fans by retiring his most famous alter-ego.

US pianist Garson told PA that memories of the night in 1973 and the “crazy fans” had come “flooding back” at the premiere.

“I’m playing the opening on the piano medley of his songs live tonight, and I did the same thing 15 years ago. I opened the show for him,” he said.

“It’s kind of like an overture. (Bowie) had a Broadway sense about him. He liked me going out warming up the audience with some of his songs that I’m doing tonight.”

Speaking about the 1973 concert, he added: “We would go into the limo after the show and crazy fans were like holding on to the mirrors of the cars.

“Someone’s foot got run over because someone was trying to cut some of David’s hair off.”

Garson said he could vividly remember the “shock” from fans after Bowie announced he was “killing off” Ziggy Stardust.

“The audience and fans were ready for another 18 months, (but) we were done,” he said.

Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars
Geoff MacCormack (Ian West/PA)

“It’s kind of nostalgic to be back in this place,” MacCormack, also known by his stage name Warren Peace, said.

“It’s been renamed now but nothing much has really changed. The inside is exactly the same.

“It was weird walking out on that stage this afternoon but it brought back a lot of memories.”

Woodmansey, who played drums for The Spiders from Mars, said he was excited to see the remastered version of the film, which had become part of “rock and roll history”.

“50 years ago we’re playing on the stage and then coming back to watch us play. I never thought that would happen,” he said.

Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars
Michael ‘Woody’ Woodmansey (Ian West/PA)

“I guess it’s become a part of rock and roll history.”

On the film, he added: “The sounds really improved digitally so I’m looking forward to hearing that.

“And pieces have been put in there that were edited out of the original film which I’m really looking forward to seeing again.”

Scenes that were originally cut from the film included a performance by the late Jeff Beck – but these are included in the remastered version.

Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture will be shown in more than 1,000 cinemas worldwide during the month of July.

