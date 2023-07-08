Bruce Springsteen still The Boss despite downpours at Hyde Park gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Springsteen still The Boss despite downpours at Hyde Park gig

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (James Manning/PA)
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (James Manning/PA)

Bruce Springsteen led thousands of adoring fans in a rapturous chorus of “Let it rain” as the skies opened during his headline gig in London’s Hyde Park.

The US rocker proved he is still The Boss despite intermittent downpours as he delivered a three-hour journey through his back catalogue in front of a rapturous crowd spanning from young babies to pensioners.

Fans euphorically joined in on the call to “Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain, let it rain,” during hit Mary’s Place as the weather dutifully complied.

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (James Manning/PA)

But the temporary bad weather was quickly forgotten as 73-year-old Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered hit after hit, including crowd pleasers Born To Run, Dancing In The Dark, No Surrender, The Rising and Badlands, as well as songs from more recent albums, including Nightshift, Ghosts and Last Man Standing.

He spent much of the show interacting with fans at the front of the crowd, delighting one young child when he gave her his harmonica.

The show was Springsteen’s second at British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park, after a storming set on Thursday.

As in Thursday’s show, he took a brief pause from his relentless musicianship to reminisce about joining his first band in the mid 1960s alongside his school friend George Theiss, who had hired the teenage guitarist into The Castiles.

BST Hyde Park
(James Manning/PA)

He also reflected on sitting beside Theiss as he lay dying from cancer 50 years later, saying: “I realised his passing would leave me the last living member of that first small group of guys who got together so many years before that.”

He added: “Death gives you pause to think, it brings a certain clarity of thought, of experience. Death’s final and lasting gift to the living is an expanded vision of this life itself. It was George’s gift to me when he died, he left me with this.”

He then launched into Last Man Standing from his 2020 album Letter To You.

The set also included renditions of Because The Night – a song Springsteen wrote and gave to Patti Smith in 1977 but has reclaimed as his own – and Twist And Shout – a cheeky nod to the song he was playing with Sir Paul McCartney in Hyde Park in 2012 when they overshot the curfew and the power was cut.

BST Hyde Park
(James Manning/PA)

At the end of the marathon show, Springsteen saw his band off the stage, exchanging hugs and back slaps with each member, before he sat alone in a spotlight with his guitar and harmonica, to perform an acoustic rendition of I’ll See You In My Dreams.

It was a fitting and emotional end to his final show in the UK on his 2023 world tour.

BST has also featured headline gigs from the likes of Pink, Billy Joel and Take That.

Lana Del Rey will close out the festival in Hyde Park on Sunday.

