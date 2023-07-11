Ozzy Osbourne pulls out of US festival slot: ‘I’m just not ready yet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ozzy Osbourne pulls out of US festival slot: ‘I’m just not ready yet’

By Press Association
Osbourne said that his replacement at the Power Trip festival would be announced shortly (David Davies/PA)
Osbourne said that his replacement at the Power Trip festival would be announced shortly (David Davies/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne says he has made the “painful” decision to bow out of a scheduled performance at a US festival as his body is “just not ready yet”.

The British rocker, 74, said he had been “optimistic” after being offered the gig at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, but did not want the show to be “half-assed”.

Osbourne was due to take to the stage for the festival on October 7 alongside AC/DC, with other acts on the bill including Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden.

In a statement on social media on Monday he said: “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Osbourne said that his replacement at the Power Trip festival would be announced shortly.

“They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed,” he said.

He added: “Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Osbourne announced in February that he  was pausing touring “for now” following extensive spinal surgery as he is “not physically capable” of the travel involved.

He had suffered a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.

The tour had been rescheduled several times over the last four years on separate occasions to illness, the Covid pandemic and logistical issues.

His February announcement about stepping back from touring came shortly after ending a 29-year drought at the Grammy Awards.

Osbourne secured the gong for best rock album for his 13th solo record, Patient Number 9, as well as the prize for best metal performance for the single Degradation Rules featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.