Rita Ora to surprise Love Islanders with private performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rita Ora to surprise Love Islanders with private performance

By Press Association
Rita Ora to surprise Love Islanders with private performance (Doug Peters/PA)
Rita Ora to surprise Love Islanders with private performance (Doug Peters/PA)

Rita Ora will surprise Love Islanders with a private performance on the ITV reality show, it has been revealed.

The British pop star was teased as a “new arrival” to the villa ahead of Tuesday’s episode.

In a short preview clip, the singer greets the shocked contestants, before singing and dancing by the pool.

It comes following the release of her highly-anticipated third studio album You & I, which arrived on July 14 and included the single Praising You.

The video for the track, which features DJ Fatboy Slim, was directed by her husband, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

Ora previously held a connection with one of the 2023 Love Island contestants Leah Taylor, who entered the villa in June.

The business owner said she had previously danced with the singer at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Leah was dumped from the villa last week.

The 2023 series has so far seen a dramatic post-Casa Amor recoupling and accusations of “alleged bullying” following the movie night.

Media watchdog Ofcom said it had received nearly 1,000 complaints, with the majority related to “alleged bullying” towards contestant Scott van-der-Sluis.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.