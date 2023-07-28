Barbie takes over charts with record-breaking soundtrack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie takes over charts with record-breaking soundtrack

By Press Association
Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night is at number four in the charts (Ian West/PA)
The soundtrack for the Barbie movie has taken over the UK singles charts by breaking previous records, the Official Charts Company has said.

Barbie: The Album, which accompanies the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy about the Mattel doll of the same name, has become the first film soundtrack to land three top five songs at the same time.

American singer Billie Eilish’s contemplative What Was I Made For? has reached number three this week.

Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night is now at number four and in fifth position is the reworking of Aqua’s Barbie World by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Blur – Wembley Stadium concert
Damon Albarn and Alex James of Blur saw the band’s new album top the charts (Ian West/PA)

Last year, Disney’s magical Colombian comedy Encanto became the first animated film soundtrack to claim three simultaneous top 10s with We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Surface Pressure and The Family Madrigal.

The Barbie album, which features a star-studded line-up, also has Charli XCX’s energetic Speed Drive, Ryan Gosling’s dramatic ballad I’m Just Ken and Lizzo’s bouncy bop Pink feature in the top 40.

The movie starring Margot Robbie and Gosling hit UK cinemas last week.

Rappers Dave and Central Cee’s Sprinter continues to go strong with an eighth week at number one, as does Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire, which continues at number two in the charts.

Blur has had their seventh UK number one album with The Ballad Of Darren following their Wembley stadium performances this month.

The Britpop group also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and their record is the most purchased album in the UK’s independent record shops this week.

Their previous records including 1994’s Parklife, 1995’s The Great Escape, 1997’s Blur, 1999’s 13, 2003’s Think Tank and 2015’s The Magic Whip have topped the charts.

 

Blur, which includes Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree, also equal the amount of chart-topping albums held by Sir Elton John, George Michael, Sir Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand.

The Beatles are the act with the most number one albums at 15 chart-topping records.

Previously released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) from American superstar Taylor Swift, Canadian singer Weeknd’s The Highlights, Beautiful And Brutal Yard from rapper J Hus and Sir Elton’s Diamonds also made the list of top five records this week.

Malakai Bayoh, a teenage singer who this year became a Britain’s Got Talent finalist, saw debut record Golden hit the top of the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart.

He said: “I can’t believe I’ve got a number one album. It was so much fun to make as well.

“Thank you everyone for buying it and now it’s the school holidays too.”

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn was crowned winner of the talent competition in 2023.