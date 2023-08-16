Rita Ora praises Taika Waititi on his birthday for ‘showing me what love is’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rita Ora praises Taika Waititi on his birthday for ‘showing me what love is’

By Press Association
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Doug Peters/PA)
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi (Doug Peters/PA)

Pop star Rita Ora has shared a sweet message to her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi to mark his 48th birthday.

The couple met at a barbecue he hosted in 2018 and began dating in 2021 while they were both in Australia filming, having been initially hesitant to take their long-term friendship to the next level for fear of ruining it.

Singer-songwriter Ora, 32, later proposed to Waititi while they were on holiday in Palm Springs last summer and they got married a few weeks later in August at their Los Angeles home.

On Wednesday, the I Will Never Let You Down singer shared a series of images with the Oscar-winning writer on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the funniest, smartest man I have ever come across in my life,” she wrote.

“You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is.

“Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.”

New Zealand director Waititi responded: “There aren’t enough emojis on the planet to describe how happy I am.”

He is known as the writer, producer and director of Jojo Rabbit, which he also starred in, and won the Academy Award for writing (adapted screenplay).

Also among his credits are 2022 Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder, which he wrote and directed, and the video for Ora’s new single Praising You.

She performed the song live for the first time in May at the Eurovision Song Contest, during which she was joined by a 12-year-old Ukrainian dancer forced to flee the Russian invasion.

Ora recently released her third studio album You & I, which follows 2018’s Phoenix and her 2012 debut Ora.