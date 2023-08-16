Ricky Wilson unsure about more reality TV after ‘enjoyable’ Masked Singer

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has said he does not think he will do another reality TV show, but admitted that appearing in The Masked Singer was “more enjoyable” than he imagined.

Earlier this year, Wilson, 45, was revealed to be Phoenix on the ITV show where celebrities sing while wearing costumes that disguise their identity.

Speaking ahead of a performance at CarFest, a music and motor festival founded by radio presenter Chris Evans, Wilson was asked if he would do another reality show.

He said: “I don’t think so, but I didn’t think I’d do that one (The Masked Singer).

“It was a lot more enjoyable than I imagined, and I would highly recommend it to any celebrity who is reading this.

“Say no for a while though, make ‘em really want you.

Ricky Wilson starred in The Masked Singer earlier this year (PA)

“All the other shows seem quite hard.

“Celebrity Bargain Hunt maybe, I don’t think they pay the big bucks, but we do need a Victorian campaign chest with brass edging for the bedroom, and it might be an opportunity to pick one up.

“Willing to go to £2,500 for the perfect one. You can pick them up for around £1,200 but they’re usually not in as good condition.”

Speaking on whether he still enjoys playing to crowds, Wilson added: “I enjoy performing more, but enjoy the bits before and after less.

“I’m certainly better at it than I used to be.

“Of course there are days when I’d rather not, but it’s important to remember that I’m there for the audience and not the other way round, even though that is how it’s billed.

“I’ve lost track of that at times, and it’s now my number one rule.”

Well done to all the Masked Singers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gkpjJdERp0 — Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) February 18, 2023

The singer also told where his focus is now.

“After the summer shows with the band, I’m just going to concentrate on the radio,” he said.

“Presenting, not providing the songs… I love doing the radio, and they tell me to come back every day, so it seems to be going well.”

Wilson became a drive-time presenter on Virgin Radio in January.

The musician has appeared as a judge on BBC series The Voice and has hosted gameshow Bring The Noise and CBBC series Ricky Wilson’s Art Jam.

Wilson is performing at CarFest on Sunday August 27 as part of the CarFest supergroup with The Feeling and Tony Christie.

Tickets for the festival, which runs from August 25-27, will help support UK children’s charities and are on sale now.