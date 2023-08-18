Dolly Parton recalls organising Beatles reunion for upcoming rock album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dolly Parton recalls organising Beatles reunion for upcoming rock album

By Press Association
Dolly Parton recalls organising a Beatles reunion for upcoming rock album (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dolly Parton has recalled inadvertently organising a reunion of “all the living Beatles”, after collaborating with Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr on her upcoming rock album.

The US country music veteran, 77, said she had “just asked” Sir Paul to play on a cover track of Let It Be, and later invited Sir Ringo to play drums.

Parton’s first ever rock album Rockstar, due for release in November, features a slew of famous rock artists and big British names including Sir Elton John and Sting.

The album was inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honour she initially resisted, saying she felt she had not “earned” it.

Dolly Parton press conference
Rockstar includes nine original songs and 21 well-known rock anthems, and will be released on November 17 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking on live streaming online network TalkShopLive, Parton discussed the collaborations for Rockstar.

“I was so proud of getting to sing songs like Let It Be with Paul McCartney. He played the piano also and Ringo played the drums,” she said.

Asked about having organised a Beatles reunion, she said: “Well I didn’t really think of that at the start.

“I just asked Paul, because it’s his song, he co-wrote that. So I thought if I could get him to play, I asked him to sing on it and he said ‘yeah I’ll sing and I’ll play if you want me to’.

“And then it was after he’d done his vocal that I thought, you know what, because we had done a lot of tracks before… so we had a drummer on it, and we thought, well why don’t we just replace the drummer with Ringo?

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Sir Paul McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)

“And that’s what we did because I thought wow that would be all the (living) Beatles.”

Parton said she had “called up” Sir Elton to propose collaborating on a cover of his track Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.

“Every time we get together we start singing old classic country songs. So I knew we sang great together,” she said.

“And we’d always said we need to do an album sometime together and I called him up and I love the song I did with him, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me. That’s one of my favorites.”

She added that The Police frontman Sting, real name Gordon Sumner, had “killed it” when they had recorded the cover of Every Breath You Take.

Rockstar also includes other collaborators include US musical heavyweights Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Pink, and Brandi Carlile.

Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus also features on the album, as does pop megastar Lizzo.

The album includes nine original songs and 21 well-known rock anthems, and will be released on November 17 2023.