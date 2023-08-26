Frank Turner reflects on 25 years touring: Everyone told me I couldn’t do this

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank Turner reflects on 25 years touring: Everyone told me I couldn’t do this

By Press Association
August marks 25 years since Frank Turner’s first-ever tour (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Musician Frank Turner, famed for his high-octane performances with band The Sleeping Souls, has reflected on 25 years of touring as a music artist and said that when he started out everybody told him he “couldn’t do” it.

Turner, known for songs that include I Still Believe and Recovery, has upcoming shows in the US and played Main Stage West at Reading Festival on Friday.

The 41-year-old also played the Main Stage West on Saturday afternoon at Leeds Festival.

He said he feels lucky he might be able to tour for the rest of his life and revealed this August marked 25 years since he first hit the road.

Looking back on his experiences as a musician, Turner told the PA news agency: “My career highlight is the fact I’m still doing it (music).

“When I was a kid, my parents, my friends, my school teachers, everybody told me not only that I couldn’t do this, but I shouldn’t do this. And then I did.

“Then, you know, a lot of people kind of have a few years doing this and then luck in life falls away, and it’s not a lifelong thing and there’s nothing shameful about that.

“I’m one of the lucky few who’s in my 40s and still doing this, and has the prospect of doing this probably for the rest of my life.

“That’s such a lucky place to be in and I feel really, really proud of that, and I feel really fortunate about that.”

Invictus Games 2014 – Day Five
Frank Turner performs on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Turner also talked about his mindset when he performs on stage and said: “If I don’t feel exhausted, then I feel like I haven’t done my job properly.

“In a funny way, my kind of secret weapon as a performer was the fact I grew up going to see really, really dementedly energetic hardcore bands like The Chariot and Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front and stuff like that.

“I don’t play that kind of music.

“I don’t play super aggressive hardcore punk, but I try and take that kind of attitude towards the show, and if I feel like if I’ve got anything left at the end of the show, then I feel like I haven’t given enough while I was on stage.”

Turner’s most recent album, FTHC, which stands for Frank Turner Hardcore, was released in 2022 and the singer said that he has another record coming out next year.