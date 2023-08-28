Hannah Waddingham steps down from BBC Proms hosting role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Waddingham steps down from BBC Proms hosting role

By Press Association
Hannah Waddingham has stepped down (Ian West/PA)
Hannah Waddingham has stepped down (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Waddingham says she will no longer be hosting the BBC Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom at the Royal Albert Hall, out of solidarity with the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike.

The actress and singer, known for her performance in Bafta-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, said she was “respectfully” stepping down.

In a post on social media shortly before the event, she wrote: “Hey guys, I very sadly won’t be able to host tonight’s @bbcproms ‘Fantasy,Myths and Legends’.

“It will be a magical night, but due to my ongoing support for the @sagaftra strike I must respectfully step down.

“I look forward to being back at @RoyalAlbertHall PDQ (pretty darn quickly)! Xx H”.

The Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom will feature music from some of the industry’s biggest franchises, including Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones – in which Waddingham also appeared.

Waddingham last appeared at the BBC Proms in 2016, and hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in April.

She has recently become more well-known through her performance in Ted Lasso and her co-hosting of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Along with other members of the Ted Lasso cast, Waddingham has been vocal in support of both the strike by US actors union Sag-Aftra and writers union the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and has been pictured on several US picket lines.

Members of the WGA went on strike on May 2 and were joined on July 14 by members of Sag-Aftra, action which has affected multiple productions and events.