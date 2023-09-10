43% of musicians earn less than £14,000 a year, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

43% of musicians earn less than £14,000 a year, survey finds

By Press Association
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around half of musicians are earning less than £14,000 a year from music, a new survey has found.

A total of 5,867 performers were asked questions about earnings and working patterns for a new report that was published on Monday.

Charity Help Musicians and organisation the Musicians’ Union (MU) said it was the first nationwide census for musicians in the UK.

It revealed that the average annual income from music is reported at £20,700, which is based on all respondents earning any percentage of their total income from music.

Most musicians surveyed earn more than £14,000, according to report, with 43% saying they earn less than that figure.

The average median income in the UK is £33,280, according to a 2022 report by the ONS, and the average salary for a working-age person with a degree in the UK of £38,500

The musician survey said under half (40%) of musicians reported earning all of their income from music, and this falls to 17% amongst those who report as being “self-taught” without a formal music qualification.

The report revealed more than half (53%) sustain their career by sourcing other forms of income outside of music – and 75% of those who have other income in addition to music report only seeking this work for financial reason.

Naomi Pohl, MU general secretary, said the survey “highlights the challenges musicians face carving out and sustaining a career as a musician in 2023”.

She added: “As the UK’s trade union for musicians, this census will help us be more effective at representing our members and tackling the nuanced challenges different communities of musicians face.

“Whether that is working with the industry to improve diversity, negotiating better pay and conditions, or lobbying governments to secure the support our members need and deserve, the Musicians’ Census gives us the vital data to take on these challenges on behalf of our members.”

The researchers also found 54% of musician respondents have no access to employment benefits and 28% report having an employer-contribution pension.

According to ONS figures, the workplace pension participation rate in the UK was at 79% in April 2021.

Financial obstacles and barriers to entry reported by musicians include the cost of equipment, transport, training, not knowing anyone in the industry and unsociable working hours.

Sarah Woods, chief executive of Help Musicians, said: “The (census)… paints a picture of the distinctive set of challenges musicians face to sustain a career in music.

“Although the data shows some big challenges musicians face, it also highlights how committed musicians are in continuing to produce the music we all know and love; demonstrating how resilient our population of musicians truly is.”