Ed Sheeran secures seventh number one album with Autumn Variations

Ed Sheeran has secured his seventh number one LP in the official UK albums chart with Autumn Variations.

It is the first album Sheeran, 32, has released with the record label he founded – Gingerbread Man Records.

The Shape Of You singer has had previous chart success with 2011 album + (Plus), 2014 release x (Multiply), 2017’s ÷ (Divide), 2019 record No 6 Collaborations Project, 2021’s = (Equals) and 2023 album – (Subtract).

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for making Autumn Variations the number one album in the United Kingdom.

“This is my first album on my own record label (Gingerbread Man Records), so this means more than any other award that I’ve had.

“Thank you so much for all the support; it’s been amazing to get reconnected with the fans over the past few months.

“Hope you continue liking the album, and I’ll see you next year for the next one.”

Autumn Variations has also proved to be the most popular album of the past seven days in the official vinyl albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sheeran had won a special Brit Billion Award as he had become the first British artist to surpass 10 billion streams in the UK.

Ed Sheeran secures seventh Number 1 album with Autumn Variations (Official Charts Company/PA)

He was presented the award by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the record industry’s trade association, using analysis from the Official Charts Company.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, the album Guts from American singer Olivia Rodrigo has maintained its position in the number two spot for a third consecutive week, whilst in third place is a new entry from R&B singer Jorja Smith with her album Falling Or Flying.

In the fourth spot is The Harmony Codex by English musician Steven Wilson, who is followed by Canadian singer The Weeknd with his album The Highlights.

Topping the official UK singles chart this week is the track Paint The Town Red from the new album Scarlet by American singer and rapper Doja Cat.

In the number two spot is Strangers by English singer Kenya Grace and following this is the single Greedy from Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae.

In the fourth spot is Prada by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe and at number five is the single 3D by South Korean artist Jungkook featuring American rapper and singer Jack Harlow.

Ed Sheeran attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary (Ian West/PA)

This week, the Official Charts Company has announced the best selling vinyl albums and singles of the year so far.

According to the company, Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has become the best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far, whilst Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has taken the number two spot.

The original Speak Now album came out in 2010 and Swift released a re-recorded version in July.

Swift’s album is followed by Blur’s The Ballad Of Darren, with Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent sitting in fourth place and Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue’s Tension coming in at number five.