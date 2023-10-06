Drake looking to take break from music saying ‘I need to focus on my health’

Drake has announced he will “probably” not be making any music for a while, explaining that he needs to “focus” on his health.

The Canadian rapper and singer, 36, discussed the possibility of taking a break from music, hours before he released his new album For All The Dogs, a 23-song opus which features American singer SZA, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, rapper 21 Savage and artist and producer J Cole, amongst others.

The rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, discussed his thoughts on his American radio show Table for One on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.

He told listeners: “I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be honest.

“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit.

“I’m gonna be real with you.

“I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I’ll talk about that soon enough.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach and I’ll just say what it is now… so I need to focus on on my health and I need to get right and I’m going to do that.”

Drake has been touring It’s All A Blur with 21 Savage which kickstarted in July and has consisted of dates across North America.

Drake performing at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, central London (Ian West/PA)

During his radio show, the music artist discussed the tour and thanked collaborators for helping him with the new album.

He said: “I think I’m overwhelmed by the love from tour.

“I have a tough time understanding why my mind… is something that’s intriguing to any of you but damn, I’m so happy that it is.”

He added: “I’m literally just nothing without all of your opinions and all of your critiques and all of your feelings and emotions…

“The best quote I heard recently was true competition breeds co-operation. So thank you to everybody who co-operated with me on this project (For All The Dogs).

“A lot of competitive spirits, a lot of incredible pens and incredible writers and incredible producers and thank you for co-operating with me and thank you for hopefully being motivated by me like I was motivated by you.”