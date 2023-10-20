Sir Cliff takes to the seas for 2024 calendar

Sir Cliff Richard can be seen relaxing on board a cruise ship in new pictures released from his 2024 calendar.

The singer-songwriter, 83, poses on deck in front of spectacular sea views for the July and September months in the new offering, modelling oval-shaped sunglasses and a white mug in the respective photographs.

In another image, for October, the musical veteran is stood in front of a cabinet holding dozens of different flags including Croatia, Portugal, Ireland and France.

Sir Cliff appears in front of a series of flags in one of the images featured in his calendar (Robin Williams/Danilo Promotions/Cliff Richard 2023/PA)

The image also shows symbolic flags being stored, including Bravo which can be used to mean a ship is carrying dangerous cargo, and the Oscar flag which can be used to represent man overboard.

For December’s entry, Sir Cliff can be seen enjoying a glass of red wine, while April’s offering shows the singer dressed in a white suit with a black-and-white patterned shirt stood on the ship’s glass spiral staircase.

Sir Cliff said: “All the images in my 2024 official licensed calendar were taken by Robin Williams on a fabulously relaxing cruise earlier this year.

“I have grown to love cruising, it allows me to relax and regroup, sometimes prep for new projects, and above all, to socialise with friends who join me on ship.

Sir Cliff said the photos were taken during a ‘fabulously relaxing cruise’ earlier in the year (Robin Williams/Danilo Promotions/Cliff Richard 2023/PA)

“This calendar was fun to produce and allowed me to be creative in terms of where and how to take the images.

“I am pleased with the result, it’s not me on stage or in a studio, and I hope you enjoy it too!”

The previously released pictures from January, February, August and November see the star posing in an “aye, aye captain” stance, lifting dumbbells, pulling boat ropes and dancing on the deck respectively.