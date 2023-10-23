Rachel Stevens announces memoir about ‘strength, self-belief and S Club 7’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Rachel Stevens announces memoir about ‘strength, self-belief and S Club 7’

By Press Association
Rachel Stevens of S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rachel Stevens of S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Singer Rachel Stevens has announced that she will be publishing her first ever memoir about “strength, self-belief and S Club 7”.

The 45-year-old, who is a member of the pop group that now goes by S Club, revealed the news to her Instagram followers on Monday.

The book, entitled Finding My Voice: A Story Of Strength, Self-Belief And S Club 7 will be published on April 25 2024.

Unveiling the news, Stevens wrote: “Hi everyone. 

“I am so excited to finally announce that behind the scenes, I’ve been working on a brand new, very personal project…

“I’ve written my first-ever book!

“Finding My Voice: A Story Of Strength, Self-Belief And S Club 7 will publish on the 25th April next year.

“There’s so much I haven’t had the confidence to share before now.

“I can’t wait to let you in and share my story with you all. You can pre order now using the link in my bio.”

An official announcement about the book is “expected soon,” according to the Rachel Stevens website.

S Club 7, who released their first album in 1999, were comprised of seven group members; Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh.

S Club reunion tour
Rachel Stevens of S Club performs on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester during the first night of their reunion tour. The pop group are reuniting for a UK tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary (Peter Byrne/PA)

The pop group announced a reunion tour in February to celebrate 25 years in music but Spearritt withdrew from the The Good Times Tour some months after.

S Club has also had to perform without Cattermole who died in April aged 46.

The group kickstarted their tour with a show at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Following their first performance on tour, Stevens posted to her Instagram saying that she was “grateful” for getting to perform.

She wrote: “It was our @sclub opening night in Manchester last night and it was so beautiful to see all your gorgeous faces out there. Thank you to everyone who came to see us and for all the incredible love

“It’s such a privilege to do what we do and I feel so grateful.

“Our show is all about love and positivity.

“Let’s hold on to all the good that is out there and pray for humanity, kindness, and peace always.

“Sending so much love and light to you all.”

S Club have upcoming tour dates in venues that include the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, the Utilita Arena in Birmingham and The O2 in London.