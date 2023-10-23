Britney Spears details journey from pop princess to living under conservatorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears details journey from pop princess to living under conservatorship

By Press Association
Britney Spears (Yui Mok/PA)
Britney Spears has spoken about her experience of fame, motherhood and her conservatorship in a new candid memoir titled The Woman In Me.

Once known as the “Princess of Pop”, the US megastar stormed all the way to the top of the 1990s music scene with her blend of eye-catching dancing and era-defining songs.

Despite her several high-profile controversies involving mental health issues and her conservatorship, the 41-year-old’s incredible musical success and more than 25 years in showbusiness has cemented her in the minds of many.

MTV/Britney Spears/Trophies
By the age of 17 Spears had started a run of highly successful albums, beginning with her first in 1999 titled Baby One More Time (PA)

Spears grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana and began singing and dancing when she was just a toddler.

She landed her first major role at around the age of 12 in Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club where the singer appeared alongside other future famous faces Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Spears signed with Jive Records and by age 17 started a run of highly successful albums, beginning with her first, Baby One More Time, in 1999.

Her next album Oops!… I Did It Again was also a global success and reached number two in the UK charts.

Britney Spears Wembley
Teenage American pop singer Britney Spears performing on stage during her first UK concert, at Wembley Arena, in London (PA)

In 2001 at the age of just 19, Spears hosted the 28th Annual American Music Awards, and performed as a special guest in the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show alongside Aerosmith and NSYNC.

That November she released her third record, Britney, which also became a global hit.

Spears adopted a more mature and provocative style for the album and its successor In The Zone, which was released in 2003.

In August that year, Spears opened the MTV Video Music Awards, during which she was joined on stage by Madonna and the pair shared a kiss.

Crossroads Premiere / Britney Spears
In November 2003 Spears was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame (PA)

The incident, which was heavily publicised, was recreated by the pair at Spears’ recent marriage to ex-partner Sam Asghari.

In November 2003, Spears was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame at age of 21, making her the youngest artist at the time to be awarded a star.

Spears announced she would take a short career break to start a family in 2004 and also released her first greatest hits record.

Despite personal problems, the singer made her musical return in 2007 with her fifth studio album Blackout, which won album of the year at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards, but became the first not to top the US Billboard 200 charts peaking at number two.

Britney Spears Concert
Britney Spears on stage at the Odyssey arena in Belfast, at the start of her Irish tour in 2004 (Paul Faith/PA)

In December 2008 Spears released Circus which earned Spears another number one spot in the US albums chart.

This accolade made her the youngest female artist to have five albums debut at number one, earning the singer another place in Guinness World Records.

Meanwhile, April 2011 saw the release of her seventh studio album, Femme Fatale.

Her eighth studio album Britney Jean, released in 2013, became Spears’s final project under her original recording contract with Jive, after a more than 15-year partnership.

MTV Video Music Awards 2008 – Press Room – Los Angeles
Britney Spears after scooping prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008 (Ian West/PA)

Her ninth studio album was released in August 2016 and was titled Glory.

It came in the same year Spears performed at the Billboard Music Awards and made her return to the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since her 2007 appearance.

In 2018 she announced and embarked upon her final music tour to date, the Piece Of Me tour, which took place across North America and Europe.

The 21st Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Throughout her career Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards (PA)

In January 2019, Spears announced an indefinite hiatus and the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency.

However, in 2022, she collaborated with British music veteran Sir Elton John to release Hold Me Closer.

Throughout her career, Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards taking home best dance recording for 2003 hit Toxic.

Britney Spears’ new memoir The Woman In Me was released on Tuesday.