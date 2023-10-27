The Rolling Stones land 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The Rolling Stones land 14th number one album with Hackney Diamonds

By Press Association
The Rolling Stones pose with their Official Number 1 Album Award to celebrate their Official Number 1 album with Hackney Diamonds (Kevin Mazur/Official Charts Company/PA)
The Rolling Stones pose with their Official Number 1 Album Award to celebrate their Official Number 1 album with Hackney Diamonds (Kevin Mazur/Official Charts Company/PA)

The Rolling Stones have secured their 14th number one album as Hackney Diamonds outsold the rest of the top five combined.

Released on October 20, the record is their first collection of original songs for 18 years, and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

In its first week, it has racked up 72,200 chart units, making it the third biggest sales week in 2023 so far, behind Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract), according to the Official Charts Company.

It also becomes their 11th studio album to reach the top spot – which places them alongside The Beatles, Robbie Williams and Bruce Springsteen as the acts who have achieved this landmark the most.

Hackney Diamonds also tops this week’s vinyl albums chart, selling the most copies on the format over the past seven days.

The 12-track offering features appearances from their late drummer Watts as well as a host of global superstars including original member Bill Wyman, Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John.

Elsewhere in the charts, Blink-182 secured the number two spot with their ninth studio album One More Time.

Bombay Bicycle Club has also shot up the charts with their sixth studio My Big Day – claiming third place this week.

They previously topped the charts with 2014’s So Long, See You Tomorrow and have surpassed their 2020 album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong – which peaked at number four.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts climbs up two spots to claim fourth while Drake takes fifth place with For All The Dogs.

Over on the official singles chart, South African-born Kenya Grace – who grew up in Southampton – holds on to the top spot for a third week running with her hit Strangers.

It was also the most-streamed track of the week in the UK again, achieving 4.4 million streams – but Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe’s dance track Prada follows closely behind, with only 800 chart units separating the two.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift jumps back into the top 10 to take the third spot with her track Cruel Summer.

It comes after the US superstar released “Taylor’s Version” of her 1989 album on Friday, which previously hit the charts in 2014.

It is the latest in a string of re-recordings by Swift, who wants to take back ownership of her old material.

Swift first embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.