Home Entertainment Music

The Prodigy and Green Day among headliners for Isle of Wight Festival 2024

By Press Association
Festival-goers at the Isle of Wight Festival (David Jensen/PA)
Festival-goers at the Isle of Wight Festival (David Jensen/PA)

The Prodigy, Green Day and Pet Shop Boys are the first headline acts to be announced for the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

The event which saw headline performances from the likes of Pulp and The Chemical Brothers last year will be taking place from June 20 to June 23.

British electronic group The Prodigy, whose frontman Keith Flint died in 2019, will headline the main stage on Friday night, with Pet Shop Boys billed to perform on the Saturday.

Pet Shop Boys tour – London
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys on stage at Wembley Arena (Suzan Moore/PA)

The synth-pop duo will play from their back catalogue of hits, which includes 22 UK top 10 singles.

Grammy Award-winning American rock band Green Day, who have a new album scheduled for release in January, will take to the main stage on the Sunday night.

Headliners for the big top stage have also been announced and include pop-rock band Scouting For Girls, known for singles She’s So Lovely and Elvis Ain’t Dead, with Britpop band Suede performing on the Saturday.

On the Sunday, radio DJ Jo Whiley, who recently celebrated her 30th anniversary at the BBC, will take to the big top to see the weekend out with some anthems from the 1990s.

A slew of other artists in the first wave of announcements includes Mike Skinner, with his musical project The Streets, Scottish rock band Simple Minds and the reformed band Keane, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Hopes and Fears, in 2024.

Also featured in the line-up are singer and actress Beverley Knight, Swedish pop superstar Zara Larsson, American musician Jake Shears, Norwegian singer Dagny, pop band McFly, tribute band The Bootleg Beatles, Irish pop-rock outfit Picture This and indie-rock band Blossoms.

Following the release of their number one album Dead Club City this year, Nothing But Thieves also join the list, as do Crowded House, The K’s and Irish folk group The Mary Wallopers.

Returning to the festival are British rock outfit The Darkness, husband and wife duo Toyah and Robert Fripp, and five-piece band Rick Parfitt Jnr and The RPJ Band.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 headliners today and to continue to showcase a truly exciting array of talent for next year’s festival.

“From globally-recognised and pioneering artists, to chart-topping talent and rising stars, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the island next year.

“Fans should stay tuned for more news soon!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 6 on the Isle of Wight Festival webpage.

Prices vary depending on age, with weekend tickets costing £269.95.