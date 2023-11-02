Review: The Beatles’ Now And Then

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Review: The Beatles’ Now And Then

By Press Association
The Beatles – left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon – at a recording studio in London in 1967 (PA)
The Beatles – left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon – at a recording studio in London in 1967 (PA)

Journalist Nigel Pickover celebrates the release of Now And Then by The Beatles, saying “the magic and gloss of the Fab Four is undiminished by the passage of time”.

Review in full:

Growing up near Blackpool on the Lancashire coast, magical events were never far away in the halcyon days of the early 1960s.

How could a seven-year-old resist majestic Blackpool Tower and the glitz and glamour of the nearby Golden Mile, with the colourful tangerine shirts and excitement of top division Blackpool FC so close by.

Or the special trains hauled by powerful locomotives which roared hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers to Britain’s premier resort.

This seven-year-old was in the right place to become addicted to colour and glamour – and from the start we knew something very special was happening under 30 miles away across Liverpool Bay.

As the hits started to flow, everyone wanted to be associated with the Fab Four and my friends and I all had our favourite Beatle.

A cherished memory is of four of us standing on a low wall and playing She Loves You some time in 1962.

We all had make-believe instruments – I was Paul and used a tennis racquet as bass guitar, remembering to play it left-handed.

Our Fab Four knew all the words and sang our hearts out, dispersing only when the ‘pop van’ called in to our cul-de-sac.

Through the magical mists of musical time came 2pm today and the release of Now And Then.

In a second I was back on that wall clutching my imaginary guitar.

What I didn’t expect was the well of emotion as I heard the track just moments after its release.

I suspect hundreds and thousands across the country will have had moist eyes as Music’s Time Machine cast off the decades.

It’s no wonder the Sirs that are Paul and Ringo were proud to go through with the project of bringing alive John Lennon’s demo tape.

For me, Now And Then is already nestled high amongst the cornucopia of exquisite tracks produced by the Fab Four.

Despite its unconventional background, the single wraps us in a warm and everlasting coat.

And the endless qualities of The Beatles are shining anew on earth and propelled upwards to John and George, smiling broadly in their musical heaven.