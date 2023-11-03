Super fans queue to purchase final Beatles track at special launch in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Super fans queue to purchase final Beatles track at special launch in Liverpool

By Press Association
Beatles fans at hmv Liverpool for a special midnight launch event for the release of the last Beatles song, Now And Then (Peter Byrne/PA)
Beatles fans at hmv Liverpool for a special midnight launch event for the release of the last Beatles song, Now And Then (Peter Byrne/PA)

Beatles super fans were the first to get their hands on the “historic final single” from the band at a special midnight launch event in Liverpool.

Now And Then, written and sung by John Lennon and later developed by the other band members including George Harrison, has been finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording.

The track is sourced from a Lennon demo recorded in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building, using technology to extricate and isolate his voice.

Now And Then – the last Beatles song
Beatles superfan, John Lennon (Pete Byrne/PA)

Beatles super fan John Lennon, who changed his name by deed poll from Alan Williams in April 2022, was pictured holding the first copy of the newly released track at the music store in the early hours of Friday morning.

The event allowed 200 fans in the home city of the four Beatles members to be the first to purchase a copy of the single, in either clear, blue or black vinyl.

The Beatles: Get Back director Peter Jackson said it was “head spinning” to be involved in the creation of the “last Beatles record”, speaking on the BBC Sounds podcast Eras: The Beatles narrated by actor Martin Freeman.

The song was released on Thursday as a double A-side with the band’s 1962 debut single Love Me Do, and cover art by US artist Ed Ruscha.

New Zealand filmmaker Jackson also directed the music video for the track which is set for release on Friday at 2pm.