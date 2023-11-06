The Cult’s Ian Astbury: I don’t see AI replacing performers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

The Cult’s Ian Astbury: I don’t see AI replacing performers

By Press Association
British rock band The Cult in concert (Christophe Ketels/Alamy)
British rock band The Cult in concert (Christophe Ketels/Alamy)

The Cult’s frontman Ian Astbury has said he can see artificial intelligence (AI) influencing “certain creative choices”, but does not feel it will replace performers.

The singer has been performing within the music industry since the 1980s, joining forces with guitarist Billy Duffy in 1983 to form the rock band Death Cult, which later evolved to The Cult.

Reflecting on the industry evolving with AI, he told the PA news agency: “I can see it being a tool and I can see it influencing maybe certain creative choices.

“But in terms of the essence of sentience, you’re talking about a great mystery, you’re talking about something that our best scientists can’t even define…

“If AI is going to become the new sentient version of whatever we are now, I can’t imagine it happening overnight.

“It would take take millennia for that to happen. But who knows?

“I don’t see AI replacing performers. I’m not qualified enough to go into it but that’s just an intuitive sense.”

Astbury said he has seen the rock genre change during his career, but he does not regard this as a negative evolution like other critics, adding: “It’s morphed into something else… and its continually going to be transformative, and nobody can stop that.”

He praised US singer Ethel Cain for her music which he feels “rips right through you” while he said he identifies with global star Billie Eilish more “than a lot of rockers”.

“It’s a costume for many, you throw on a costume and you go and perform some, it’s almost like there’s a surface element to it,” he added.

“But then there’s real artists who dig, bring their life experience, their lived experience to music, I see a lot more of that in hip-hop culture.”

To celebrate Death Cult’s 40th anniversary, the band are embarking on a UK and Ireland tour to mark the occasion.

It kicks off in Belfast on November 6 before travelling to major cities including stops in Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester.

They will end the run with three performances in London, the first two in Brixton Electric and the final in Islington Assembly Hall on November 22.

Alongside tracks released under the Death Cult moniker, the shows will feature a setlist that spans the three phases of the band, from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult, and The Cult’s first two albums – 1984’s Dreamtime and 1985’s Love.

Astbury said: “It blows my mind that it went by so quick. Although there’s times when it felt like time stood still and you wish this moment would stop, but that’s off stage mostly.”

The singer said he has turned down previous opportunities to celebrate anniversaries but felt this one deserved to be marked as he feels “these songs have been a part of our DNA for so long”.

Death Cult’s 2023 Tour runs from November 6 to 22.