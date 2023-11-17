Beth Ditto-fronted indie group Gossip announce reunion and new music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beth Ditto-fronted indie group Gossip announce reunion and new music

By Press Association
Indie trio Gossip will release their new album in March (Cody Critcheloe)
Beth Ditto-fronted indie band Gossip have announced they are reuniting for their first new music in 11 years.

The pop-rock trio, formed of vocalist Ditto, 42, guitarist Nathan “Brace Paine” Howdeshell and drummer Hannah Blilie, will release their new album Real Power on March 22 2024.

The first single from the record, Crazy Again, was released on Friday, and Ditto says it is about “being in love and feeling so safe”.

The group have worked with Grammy-award winning producer Rick Rubin, who helmed the band’s 2009 album Music For Men.

The 11-track album was recorded at Rubin’s home studio in Kauai, Hawaii, and the process was temporarily halted by the pandemic, resuming when restrictions lifted.

Speaking about their return, Ditto said: “When we began, so much about Gossip was about running away — that was always in the music.”

She added: “We survived. We came from nothing, and we got the f*** out of there.

“And to be here 20 years later and still making music together is just incredible.”

The music video for Crazy Again, which premieres at 9am on Friday, was shot in Kansas City in the US.

It has seen Gossip collaborate with director and audio-visual artist Ssion, who directed their 2010 Men In Love music video.

NME Awards 2007 – London
Gossip at the NME Awards 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

The band’s music has commonly explored themes of culture, gender and sexuality.

The title track of their noughties studio album Standing In The Way Of Control was a queer anthem written in response to the Federal Marriage Amendment, a subsequently-defeated proposal by the George W Bush administration in the US preventing states from recognising same-sex marriages.

In 2019 the group completed a tour for the 10-year anniversary of Music For Men with dates in London and Manchester, among others.

The group released their last album A Joyful Noise in 2012 and will be releasing Real Power more than 12 years on – in March 2024, via Sony Music Entertainment.